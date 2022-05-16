Photos

A study in scarlet: The most stunning Super Blood Moon dazzles one and all

A total lunar eclipse that produced a deep red blood moon made its way across the night sky Sunday night into Monday morning, giving stargazers a dramatic, multi-part show

FP Staff May 16, 2022 15:38:59 IST
Stargazers across the world were treated to a stunning and unusual sight - a super blood Moon. The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about one-and-a-half hours as the Earth positioned itself precisely between the sun and the moon. AFP
The event also coincided with a super Moon. This is when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and so appears larger than usual. AP
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, California. AP
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, California. AP
Like a golden coin in the sky, the blood moon rises behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow. AFP
Blood moon is not a scientifically recognised term according to experts, but a nickname picked up due to its red hue. AFP
The full moon in May is known as the Flower moon, because it comes at a time when there are an abundance of blossoms. So, this event has also been described as a 'Super Flower Blood Moon'. AP
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are another three Super Moons in 2022 – the Full Strawberry Moon on 14 June, the Full Buck Moon on 13 July and the Full Sturgeon Moon on 11 August. AP
The eclipse was visible over parts of Europe, South America, North America and Africa and lasted around five hours in total. AP
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Bogota. AFP
