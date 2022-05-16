A study in scarlet: The most stunning Super Blood Moon dazzles one and all
A total lunar eclipse that produced a deep red blood moon made its way across the night sky Sunday night into Monday morning, giving stargazers a dramatic, multi-part show
1/10
Stargazers across the world were treated to a stunning and unusual sight - a super blood Moon. The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about one-and-a-half hours as the Earth positioned itself precisely between the sun and the moon. AFP
2/10
The event also coincided with a super Moon. This is when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and so appears larger than usual. AP
3/10
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, California. AP
4/10
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, California. AP
5/10
Like a golden coin in the sky, the blood moon rises behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow. AFP
6/10
Blood moon is not a scientifically recognised term according to experts, but a nickname picked up due to its red hue. AFP
7/10
The full moon in May is known as the Flower moon, because it comes at a time when there are an abundance of blossoms. So, this event has also been described as a 'Super Flower Blood Moon'. AP
8/10
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are another three Super Moons in 2022 – the Full Strawberry Moon on 14 June, the Full Buck Moon on 13 July and the Full Sturgeon Moon on 11 August. AP
9/10
The eclipse was visible over parts of Europe, South America, North America and Africa and lasted around five hours in total. AP
10/10
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Bogota. AFP