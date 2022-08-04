A star is born: James Webb Telescope captures mesmerising cosmic dance of the universe
The James Webb Telescope gave us the deepest and sharpest images of the universe. The most recent image of The Cartwheel Galaxy is hard to miss
This is the newest addition to the collection of images that NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured. The Cartwheel Galaxy is 500 million light-years away from the Earth. Image Courtesy: @NASAWebb/ Twitter
James Webb uncovered these "Cosmic Cliffs" which were hidden behind dust and gas. According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope has delivered the deepest and sharpest infrared images of the distant universe so far. Image Courtesy: NASA
An entire region formed of sparkly stars, this landscape of 'mountains' and 'valleys' is made entirely of stars and is called NGC 3324. This is one of the first images captured by James Webb. Image Courtesy: NASA
This picture shows the comparison of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light (left) and mid-infra-red light (right). This Nebula is about 2,000 light-years away from Earth. Image Courtesy: NASA
In this picture, five galaxies are colliding with each other. According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope information pertaining to star formation. Image Courtesy: NASA
This is an image of a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0732. This is the first time that thousands of galaxies, however tiny they might be, have been captured by James Webb. Image Courtesy: NASA