A special seat to be reserved at every 'Adipurush' cinema hall in honour of Lord Hanuman
An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’, the divine Bajrang always shared a close bond with Lord Shri Ram and played a huge role in the battles he won right by his side. It is believed that Hanuman ji is known to be present every time Ramayana is quoted, read or showcased.
Building upon this belief, director Om Raut, during the Final Trailer launch in Tirupati, made a humble request to producer Bhushan Kumar and distributors. He requested that they reserve one seat for Hanuman Ji in every show of ‘Adipurush’ worldwide.
Director Om Raut’s request was met with agreement and enthusiasm from producer Bhushan Kumar, making this a historic moment. For the first time ever, a special seat will be reserved in every theater across the world where ‘Adipurush’ will be played, as a mark of honor and reverence for Hanuman Ji.
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations; will release globally on 16th June, 2023.