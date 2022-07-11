A sneak peek into the protest party at the President's Palace in Colombo
Following months-long resentment over the government's mismanagement of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, angry demonstrators stormed into the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Some played carrom; others decided to take a dip into the pool
After months of unrest over country's economic crisis, protesters on Saturday stormed Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo. By the time demonstrators crowded the presidential palace, Gotabaya managed to flee to a safer location. Sri Lanka is struggling to import food and fuel due to severe inflation. AFP
Taking the political heat off: While demanding the resignation of the Sri Lankan president, protesters swim in a pool inside the compound. AFP
Protesters gather around the conference room to hold a mock cabinet meet. According to a <em>Times of India </em>report, demonstrators held a mock IMF discussion in the presence of a foreigner. AFP
Bookworms: A woman and a child sit and go through the books at a makeshift library inside the compound. AFP
A man poses for picture occupying President Gotabaya's chair. The anti-government protesters announced that they will occupy the mansions until the two offices -president and prime minister - quit. AFP
People relax on canopied beds after months of turmoil. The UN World Food Programme says that nearly 90 per cent families in Sri Lanka are skipping meals. AFP
Soon after storming into the presidential residence, protesters took the liberty to stroll and explore the house. AP
A man plays a piano inside Gotabaya's residence. For 200 years, Sri Lanka's colonial era presidential palace has been a symbol of state authority but on 10 July it turned into a new symbol of 'people power'. AFP
People from all over Sri Lanka visted the Presidential palace, some to protest and some to take selfies. AP