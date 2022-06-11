A sad summer: Deceptive, uneasy calm for Ukraine's Kyiv
With the soldiers falling by the hundreds to the east and south, the surreal calm of Kyiv is laced with nagging guilt.
A street musician performs in Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 June, 2022. With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. AP
A woman brandishes the Ukrainian flag on top of a destroyed Russian tank in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 10 June, 2022. AP
A girl holds cotton candy at a square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 June, 2022. AP
Women rest in front of the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 June, 2022. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. AP
A little girl plays carefree in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 10 June, 2022. With war raging, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. AP
A woman walks in front of an anti-war poster in Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 June, 2022. AP
The Motherland Monument is reflected on the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 June, 2022. AP