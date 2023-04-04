A Royal Meet: Inside Bhutan King's India visit
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck began a three-day visit to India in an effort to deepen ties between Thimphu and New Delhi. Before having bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi today, he met EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. He also paid a visit to Rajghat to honour Mahatma Gandhi
On Tuesday, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ways to strengthen bilateral engagement in a number of areas, including economic collaboration. It is reported that King Wangchuck and PM Modi discussed measures to strengthen their bilateral ties during their conversation. MEA/ANI
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Monday began his three-day trip to India with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receiving him at the airport, reflecting the importance New Delhi has attached to the visit. PTI
President Droupadi Murmu has invited the King to visit India. During his visit, King Wangchuck also met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the national capital. ANI
In a tweet, Jaishankar said the visit by King Wangchuck will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership. “Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership,” he said. AP
To honour Mahatma Gandhi, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck travelled to Rajghat on Tuesday. Wangchuck is accompanied by senior members of the Royal government of Bhutan as well as Tandi Dorji, the country’s minister of foreign affairs and external trade. AP
Bhutan is a strategically important country for India and the defence and security ties between the two sides have witnessed significant expansion in the last few years. The strategic ties witnessed an upward trajectory in the last few years in the backdrop of a 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Doklam tri-junction in 2017. AFP