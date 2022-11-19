‘A new dawn of development for the Northeast’: Inside Arunachal’s first greenfield airport
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh. Equipped with modern amenities, the newly constructed facility is expected to improve connectivity and contribute to the growth of tourism in the state
1/7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh. The airport has been named ‘Donyi Polo’, which according to the Prime Minister’s office, is an age-old reverence to the Sun (Donyi) and Moon (Polo). The name represents the tradition and culture of Arunachal Pradesh. News18
2/7
The main entrance to the Donyi Polo Airport is made of bamboo and cane and has been built by Arunachili architect Aroty Panyang from East Siang district. Image courtesy: @PemaKhanduBJP
3/7
Covering an area of 690 acres, the airport has been built at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. The airport is equipped with a 2,300 metre long runway and is well-suited for all-weather day operations. The airport is located in Itanagar’s Hollongi. News18
4/7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh. On Saturday, during his public address, Modi said that it is “a new dawn of development for the Northeast.” ANI
5/7
The new Donyi Polo Airport is the fourth functional airport in Arunachal Pradesh. The terminal of the airport is a modern building that is energy efficient and employs renewable energy. The foundation stone of the airport was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019. News18
6/7
With the inauguration of the new airport, it is hoped that connectivity with Arunachal Pradesh will increase manifold. According to official figures, aircraft movement in the whole of the Northeast has increased by 113 per cent in the last eight years. The terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport will be able to hold as many as 300 passengers during peak hours. News18
7/7
Developed by the Airports Authority of India, Donyi Polo has eight check-in counters and is equipped with modern facilities. According to a report by NDTV, budget carrier IndiGo had carried out a test flight at the newly-constructed airport on 28 October. News18