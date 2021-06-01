2/10

The opening comes even as Hong Kong authorities have for the second year in a row banned the annual 4 June vigil, which normally draws tens of thousands of people into the streets. | In the picture: An eye of an activist shown on a TV screen and a picture depicting a man blocking a line of tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing are displayed at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo via The Associated Press/Vincent Yu