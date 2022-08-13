A look back at the protests against Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses
His 1988 book transformed his life when Iran's first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or religious decree, ordering his killing, which forced him to stay on the run for years
1/6
The Satanic Verses is Salman Rushdie's fourth novel, which was published in September 1988. It was inspired by the life of Prophet Muhammad, which caused widespread outrage among the global Muslim community. Here, Muslims burn an effigy of the author during a demonstration near India's largest mosque in New Delhi in February 1999. AFP File
2/6
Salman Rushdie, 75, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel "Midnight's Children" in 1981, which won international praise and Britain's prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India. A crowd in Pakistan protesting the publication of "Satanic Verses" in 1989. AP File
3/6
But his 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" transformed his life when Iran's first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or religious decree, ordering his killing. Here, about 5000 Muslims demonstrate against the book "The Satanic Verses" on 3 March, 1989, in The Hague, South Holland. Wikimedia Commons/ Croes, Rob C
4/6
Rushdie, who was born in India to non-practicing Muslims and identifies as an atheist, was forced to go underground after a bounty was put on his head. In this file photo taken on 17 February, 1989, Iranian women are seen holding banners which read "Holly Koran" and "Kill Salman Rushdie" during a demonstration against Rushdie in Tehran, Iran. AFP
5/6
He was granted police protection by the government in Britain, where he was at school and where he made his home, following the murder or attempted murder of his translators and publishers. Here, police attempts to control Muslims who poured onto the Westminster Bridge in London 27 May 1989 during a protest against Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie. AFP File.
6/6
He spent nearly a decade in hiding, moving houses repeatedly and being unable to tell even his children where he lived. In this file photo taken on 26 February, 1989, Pro-Iranian Hezbollah fundamentalists burn an effigy of Salman Rushdie in Beirut, Lebanon. AFP File