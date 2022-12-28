A look back at 2022: The year of war, unrest and grief

19/22

Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her ponytail off during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul following the death of an Iranian woman after her arrest by the country’s morality police in Tehran. Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital Tehran, when she was detained on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public. She was declared dead on 16 September by state television after having spent three days in a coma. AFP