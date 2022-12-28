A look back at 2022: The year of war, unrest and grief
The year 2022 was tumultuous. It was the year of war — Russia's Vladimir Putin launched an invasion in Ukraine — unrest and grief. The year started calmly, stepping out of the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to see a war upending the lives of countless and countries becoming angrier
The year 2022 will go down in the annals of history for when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine and sparked fears of a global war. Helena, a 53-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on 24 February, as Russian armed forces attempted to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south. AFP
Helena and her brother Bodia from Lviv wait at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing, in eastern Poland, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since Vladimir Putin began his war in Ukraine, an upwards of 78 lakh people have fled the European nation, seeking safer homes in other countries. AFP
The body of a Russian serviceman lies near destroyed Russian military vehicles on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on 26 February, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP
Evacuees cross a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on 7 March. AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman says goodbye to his girlfriend before departing in the direction of Kyiv at the central train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on 9 March amid the ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. AFP
In China, if there was one thing that made the news was COVID. The Chinese lived through two years of zero-COVID curbs, which led to unprecedented protests and then a lifting of restrictions, leading to a surge unlike any other. In March. the zero-COVID curbs were still in place across the Asian country, with this worker guarding the entrance to a neighbourhood in lockdown as a measure against the coronavirus, in Jing’an district, Shanghai. AFP
Emergency workers carry a pregnant woman injured in the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. The woman and her baby later died. Medical workers didn’t have time to get the woman’s name before her husband and father came to retrieve the body. AP
The idyllic nation of Sri Lanka saw unrest this year. After experiencing an economic downturn, things became worse, with the public losing hope with the government. In April, Sri Lankans took to the streets, protesting against the government. AP
<br />Motria Oleksiienko, 99-years-old and traumatised by the Russian occupation, is comforted by her daughter-in-law, Tetiana Oleksiienko, in a room without heating in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, as heavy fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces. AP
A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP
Israeli police confront mourners in Jerusalem as they carry the casket of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead two days earlier while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Mourners carrying Abu Akleh’s coffin out of a hospital were met with violence from Israeli police who compelled them to transport the body by car. Israeli police in a statement said that “hundreds of rioters began to disrupt public order, even before the funeral began,” as they worked to secure the procession. AP
A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas to pay their respects to the victims killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead. AP
Anti-abortion activists celebrate in Washington, after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion. The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. It’s the most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades, reversing nearly 50 years of precedent. AP
Protestors demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swim in a pool inside the compound of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo, before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound. AFP
A 10-year-old child suffering from severe acute malnutrition is pictured in the Abs district of Yemen’s northwestern Hajjah province. A seven-year-long civil war between pro-government forces and Huthi rebels pushed the country to the brink of famine. Hundreds of thousands are estimated to have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. AFP
September of 2022 will be remembered as it’s when Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died at the age of 96. Britain saw days of mourning to bid adieu to their Queen. Britain’s King Charles behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London. AFP
The Bearer Party take the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from the State Hearse, into St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle for the Committal Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. AFP
Police officers detain a man following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by Russian president in Moscow. More than 1,300 people were arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilisation of civilians to fight in Ukraine. AFP
Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her ponytail off during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul following the death of an Iranian woman after her arrest by the country’s morality police in Tehran. Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital Tehran, when she was detained on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public. She was declared dead on 16 September by state television after having spent three days in a coma. AFP
A man assists an injured woman during a protest against Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry calling for his resignation, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. – Protests and looting have rocked the already unstable country when Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced a fuel price hike. AFP
Emergency workers and others assisting people who were caught in a Halloween stampede in the district of Itaewon in Seoul. More than 150 people died in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, officials said, with South Korea’s president vowing a thorough investigation into one of the country’s worst-ever disasters. AFP
A villager carries the body of his dead son following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur in the West Java province of Indonesia. AFP