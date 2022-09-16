In PHOTOS: A look at Roger Federer’s 10 greatest Grand Slam finals
Roger Federer announced his retirement at age 41 on Thursday. He won 103 total titles as a professional tennis player and is best known for his 20 championships at Grand Slam tournaments: eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open. AP
Federer, who had not made it past the quarterfinals at any major tournament until 2003, earned his first Grand Slam trophy at age 21 with a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Mark Philippoussis. AP
Roger Federer won the US Open in 2004, beating Lleyton Hewitt 6-0, 7-6 (3), 6-0. AP
Federer’s first Grand Slam matchup against Rafael Nadal was in the semifinals of the 2005 French Open, which Nadal won. After losing to Nadal in three straight French Open finals (2006-08) and beating him in two consecutive Wimbledon finals (2006-07), Federer carried winning streaks of 40 matches at the All England Club and 65 on grass courts into their latest meeting at Centre Court. Nadal ended Federer’s bid for a sixth championship in a row at Wimbledon by edging him 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7 in 2008 Wimbledon final. AP
Roger Federer became the sixth man with a career Grand Slam — at least one trophy at all four majors — and tied Sampras’ men’s record of 14 majors by beating Robin Soderling 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4 in Paris in 2009 AP
Roger Federer broke Sampras’ men’s mark for most Slam trophies with his 15th. He defeated Roddick 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 16-14 in the 2009 Wimbledon final. AP
Federer took the last half of 2016 off after surgery on his left knee and returned to claim his first Grand Slam title since 2012 by defeating Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at Melbourne Park in Australian Open in 2017. AP
Roger Federer won his men’s-record eighth Wimbledon trophy, needing just 101 minutes to dismiss 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in 2017. AP
Federer beat Cilic again for his third title in a five-major span and 20th Slam overall in the Australian Open final in 2018. AP
In 2019 Wimbledon final, Federer came as close as possible to earning title No. 9 at Wimbledon and No. 21 from all Slam tournaments but lost to Djokovic 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in the first fifth-set tiebreaker in a final at the All England Club. AFP