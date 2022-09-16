In PHOTOS: A look at Roger Federer’s 10 greatest Grand Slam finals

4/10

Federer’s first Grand Slam matchup against Rafael Nadal was in the semifinals of the 2005 French Open, which Nadal won. After losing to Nadal in three straight French Open finals (2006-08) and beating him in two consecutive Wimbledon finals (2006-07), Federer carried winning streaks of 40 matches at the All England Club and 65 on grass courts into their latest meeting at Centre Court. Nadal ended Federer’s bid for a sixth championship in a row at Wimbledon by edging him 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7 in 2008 Wimbledon final. AP