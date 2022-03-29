A floral delight: Inside Srinagar's breathtaking Tulip Garden
Asia's largest tulip garden, located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, boasts of 1.5 million tulips of 60 varieties
1/7
Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, overlooking the famous Dal Lake, is finally open to tourists. Formerly known as the Siraj Bagh, the now renamed Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts of 1.5 million tulips of 60 varieties. PTI
2/7
On the foothills of the Zabarwan range, the garden is spread over 30 hectares of land and also features Daffodil, Hyssen, and Muscari blooms. PTI
3/7
The tulip garden is cultivated over months by more than 50 gardeners for the Tulip Festival, organised annually at the onset of spring in Srinagar. The garden first opened in 2007 by former Jammu-Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. PTI
4/7
The average life-span of a tulip flower is three to four weeks; but since the tulip bulbs in the garden are planted in a phased manner, they tend to stay for at least a month or more. PTI
5/7
The festival always attracts a large number of people. Despite the lockdown, more than 2.3 lakh tourists visited the Tulip Garden in Srinagar last year. PTI
6/7
The flow of visitors to the garden spiked last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about it. A day before its opening on 25 March last year, the prime minister posted a beautiful collage of the tulips on Twitter. PTI
7/7
The Tulip Festival is held at the beginning of spring in Srinagar, between March and April, when the tulip buds are ready to unfurl. This festival lasts for fifteen days as different flowers continue to bloom creating a rainbow of colours. PTI