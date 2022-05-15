A different army: Ukrainians get inked to raise funds for war
At the Art Weapon festival, organised on Sunday, dozens get tattoos as payments for them will be sent straight to the Ukrainian military as donations
1/5
A Ukrainian man gets a tattoo during the Art Weapon festival in Kyiv on 14 May, 2022. AP
2/5
Ukrainian Olena Barlevych gets a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, 19 March, 2022. AP/File
3/5
A tattoo shop’s artist said 70 per cent of the proceeds from patriotic tattoos will go to the Ukrainian army. AP/File
4/5
Ukrainian woman shows off her tattoo after Russian military starts killing and torturing people for tattoos with symbols of Ukraine. Twitter/ @irmachep
5/5
A Ukrainian woman holds her baby while getting a tattoo at the “Art Weapon” festival in Kyiv on 14 May. AFP