A deep dive: Bravehearts jump into Bosnia's Neretva River
The Old Bridge diving competition is held every year in Bosnia where participants dare to showcase their diving skills, leaving spectators stunned
A diver jumps into the Neretva River from the Old Bridge at the 456th annual high diving competition in Bosnia's Mostar on 31 July. The Old Bridge is between 20 to 27 metres high, depending on the height of the river. AP
Thousands of spectators witness as divers make the daring dive into the river. According to EuroNews, the first jump from the bridge was recorded in 1664. The city has held an annual diving competition every year since 1968. AP
The bridge was originally built by the Ottomans in 1566. Before the competition begins, visitors throw flowers into the river to honour those who have lost their lives during the war. AP
A diver warms up before making the big jump. Cliff diving is one of the oldest extreme sports in the world that involves both acrobats and diving. AP
A diver holds torches while taking a dive into the river at night. AP
Anyone, regardless of their age, is welcome to participate in the competition. There are categories for different diving styles and winners receive a medal and a trophy. AP