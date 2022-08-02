A deep dive: Bravehearts jump into Bosnia's Neretva River

Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: PM Modi casts his vote, Manmohan Singh comes in a wheel chair The votes of 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs will decide who will become the next President after Ram Nath Kovind. Incidents of cross-voting emerged in the election where NDA's Droupadi Murmu is up against Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha