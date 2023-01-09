A Bloody Sunday: Bolsonaro supporters go on a rampage, storm presidential palace, supreme court

15/15

Two Democrats in the US Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joaquin Castro, called for Bolsonaro’s extradition from the US. “The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida,” Ocasio-Cortez said, as she compared the protests to the 6 January storming of the US Capitol. “Nearly two years to the day, the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil.” AP