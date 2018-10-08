1/8 The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 86th anniversary on 8 October. The day commemorates the official foundation day of the force. Twitter/@HardeepSPuri The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 86th anniversary on 8 October. The day commemorates the...

2/8 To mark the 86th Indian Air Force Day, a grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at Indian Air Force station in Hindon, Ghaziabad. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, reviewed the ceremony. PTI To mark the 86th Indian Air Force Day, a grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at Indian...

3/8 IAF personnel performed a drill with their rifles during the parade on Monday. PTI IAF personnel performed a drill with their rifles during the parade on Monday. PTI

4/8 The Garud Commando Force displayed their skills for the audience. The Garud flights are equipped with state of the art and modern weapon systems, specialist equipment and gears to counter any threat. Twitter/@IAF_MCC The Garud Commando Force displayed their skills for the audience. The Garud flights are equipped...

5/8 The IAF personnel held a march past during the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018. PTI The IAF personnel held a march past during the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018. PTI

6/8 The parade was followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft. Indian Air Force's two Dorniers and a Dakota flew in a formation. PTI The parade was followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft....

7/8 'Sarang' helicopter's aerobatic team of Indian Air Force also performed during the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018. PTI 'Sarang' helicopter's aerobatic team of Indian Air Force also performed during the 86th Air Force...