83 movie premiere: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev look stylish, check photos
Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh marked their presence at the '83' premiere. Kabir Khan's 83 is set to hit the theatres on 24 December.
Ranveer Singh looked dapper in white formals whereas Kabir Khan also slayed it in black. (Photo: Sachin Gokhale)
Ranveer Singh was seen posing along with Kapil Dev for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Sachin Gokhale)
Ranveer Singh’s film Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt also attended the screening of 83 (Photo: Sachin Gokhale)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared some beautiful moments on the red carpet at 83 screening as they posed together for the paparazzi. (Photo: Sachin Gokhale)
Pankaj Tripathi who played the role of PR Man Singh and the team's manager was present at 83 screening with his wife Mridula Tripathi. (Photo: Sachin Gokhale)