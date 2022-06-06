78th anniversary of D-Day: Looking back at one of the largest armadas in history
D-Day, 6 June 1944, continues to be one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied forces landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theatre of World War II
During World War II, Normandy invasion, also called Operation Overlord or D-Day launched on 6 June, 1944, the Allied forces stormed Western Europe (under Hitler’s control) to liberate France. Here, picture released on 5 June, 1944, British troops embark at Southsea, Portsmouth in England. AP File
Supreme Commander Dwight Eisenhower gives the order of the day "Full victory - Nothing else" to paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division at the Royal Air Force base in Greenham Common, England, three hours before the men board their planes to participate in the first assault wave of the invasion of the continent of Europe, 5 June, 1944. AP File
American assault troops in a landing craft huddle behind the shield on 6 June 1944 approaching Utah Beach while Allied forces are storming the Normandy beaches on D-Day. AFP File
US servicemen attend a service aboard a landing craft before the D-Day invasion on the coast of France. AP File
Picture released on June 1944 of US Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel (LCVP) in Portsmouth Harbour prior to the Normandy landing, France. AFP File
Picture taken on June 1944 in Normandy showing allied forces' military planes bombing enemy boats in order to prepare the allied troops landing aimed at fighting the German Wehrmacht as part of the Second World War. AFP File
The bloodiest phase of the Normandy campaign was the first three weeks of July — the Battle of the Hedgerows — culminating in the occupation of Saint-Lô. Here, three men of an American artillery brigade bombard retreating German forces near Carentan, France, July 11, 1944, where little forward progress had been made since the city was taken in June. AP File
In this picture 8 June, 1944, under heavy German machine gun fire, American infantrymen wade ashore off the ramp of a Coast Guard landing craft during the invasion of the French coast of Normandy in World War II. AP File
German prisoners of war being led away by Allied Forces on Utah Beach on 6 June, 1944, during the Normandy campaign. AP File
In this 25 August, 1944 file photo, a Parisian girl hold her hands high in the victory sign as American troops pass through Paris, on their way to the front after the French capital was liberated. AP File