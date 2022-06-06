78th anniversary of D-Day: Honouring the slain and survivors
D-Day veterans on Monday, who set foot on the Normandy beaches and other World War II sites, expressed a mix of joy and sadness. Joy at seeing the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed on 6 June, 1944. Sadness as they think of their fallen comrades
1/9
General view of headstones in the US cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy. Several ceremonies were organised to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day that led to the liberation of France and Europe from the German occupation. AP
2/9
A World War II reenactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end World War II, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Monday, 6 June, 2022. AP
3/9
US soldiers hold French and US flags during the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, Monday, 6 June, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the US, Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on 6 June, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. AP
4/9
French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu (R) reviews troops during a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary since Allied forces landed in Normandy on "D-Day" during World War II in Ouistreham, on 6 June, 2022. AFP
5/9
British Veterans and visitors attend the ceremony at Pegasus Bridge, in Ranville, Normandy, Sunday, 5 June, 2022. AP
6/9
US WWII veteran Ray Wallace, of the 507th PIR 82rd Airborne, looks on at the Airborne Museum in Sainte-Mere-L'Eglise, Normandy, Sunday, 5 June, 2022. AP
7/9
US veterans and family members attend the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, Monday, 6 June, 2022. AP
8/9
World War II history enthusiasts parade in WWII vehicles to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day that led to the liberation of France and Europe from the German occupation, in Sainte-Mere-L'Eglise, Normandy, Sunday, 5 June, 2022. AP
9/9
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, 6 June, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. AP