73rd Republic Day: India showcases military power, cultural diversity during parade

Indian Army's MBT Arjun MK-1 was put on display during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to a report by AP, the number of people present during the ceremony were limited and included only fully vaccinated adults and children over 15 who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All spectators were required to wear masks and observe the social distance. Image Courtesy: ANI