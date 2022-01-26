73rd Republic Day: India showcases military power, cultural diversity during parade
The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution in 1950, the celebrations were scaled down considering the surge in Coronavirus cases
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting everyone after arriving at Rajpath to witness the 73rd Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s Constitution in 1950. The prime minister ditched his traditional turban look on Republic Day this year and wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with an image of the brahmakamal, the state flower, and also sported a stole from Manipur. Image Courtesy: ANI
Indian defence forces marched through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. The contingents of security forces were followed by tableaux from states that showcased India's cultural diversity, with themes ranging from the freedom struggle to biodiversity.<br />Image Courtesy: AP
According to <em>PTI</em>, horse-mounted soldiers of the Indian Army's 61 Cavalry Regiment, the only active horsed cavalry unit in the world currently, was the first marching contingent at the parade. This regiment's contingent was led by Major Mrityunjay Singh Chouhan. Image Courtesy: ANI
Indian Army's Tank Centurion was on display during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi. Other tanks that were showcased during the ceremony included PT-76 tank, 75/24 Pack howitzer and OT-62 TOPAZ armoured personnel carrier that played a major role in defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war. Image Courtesy: ANI
Indian Army's MBT Arjun MK-1 was put on display during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to a report by AP, the number of people present during the ceremony were limited and included only fully vaccinated adults and children over 15 who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All spectators were required to wear masks and observe the social distance. Image Courtesy: ANI
President bodyguards arrived with President Ram Nath Kovind during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The prime minister, government minister and foreign diplomats applauded the performers. Image Courtesy: ANI
NCC cadets marched past on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to PTI, the parade also saw the launch of the 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by the NCC and a display of ten scrolls each of 75 meters prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event besides the installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators. Image Courtesr: ANI
Indian Railway Protection Force personnel take selfies before marching during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad. As per a report by <em>AP</em>, media reports said the country had planned to invite leaders of five Central Asian countries — including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan — as guests at the Republic Day parade, but cancelled the plan due to the pandemic. Image Courtesy: AP