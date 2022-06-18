50 years of Watergate: The scandal that changed American politics forever
A burglary inside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate office complex in Washington in June 1972 grew into a wide-ranging political scandal that culminated in the resignation of President Richard Nixon two years later, in August 1974
Friday, 17 June, marked fifty years of the Watergate scandal, which led to the downfall of US president Richard Nixon in 1974. Here are displayed the historic headlines in the lobby of the Los Angeles Times Building. Wikimedia Commons.
A June 1972 break-in to the Democratic National Committee headquarters led to an investigation that revealed multiple abuses of power by then president Richard Nixon that eventually forced him to resign on 9 August 1974. AP File
Named in Watergate scandal are from left to right: G Gordon Liddy, White House counsel John W. Dean III, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell, and former Nixon deputy campaign manager Jeb Stuart Magruder. AP File
Evidence from the infamous break-in at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at the Watergate Office Building in Washington, 17 Jun, 1972. AFP File
Police evidence from Watergate break-in at the US National Archives. The personal phonebook belonging to burglar Bernard Barker containing the entry HH for Howard Hunt (top right), which established the direct connection to Hunt and the White House, is seen here. AFP File
Evidence, a transistor radio, from the Watergate break-in on display at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum. Wikimedia Commons/ Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
A photograph of an aerial view of the Watergate office building East and Watergate West in Washington, DC. AFP File
US members of the House of Representatives listen to the Nixon White House tapes on 7 August, 1974 in Washington DC. AFP File
Washington Post writers Carl Bernstein, left, and Robert Woodward, who pressed the Watergate investigation in 7 May, 1973. AP File
Demonstrators in Washington DC demanding Richard Nixon’s impeachment, January 1974. AFP File
View of the House Judiciary Committee discussing the Watergate impeachment process on 24 July, 1974, at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC. AFP File
File picture showing late US President Richard Nixon (R) with Vice President Gerald R Ford who later assumed the country's highest office after the former’s resignation. He will later pardon Nixon of all charges related to the Watergate case on 8 August 1974. AFP File