5 contemporary fashion looks of Shefali Shah that will give you fashion goals
Like her interesting and distinct choices in the acting department, Shefali often wins brownie points from the fashion critics for pulling off impressive stylish avatars effortlessly!
Shefali walked away with a prestigious award looking resplendent in a velvet kaftan by Sabyasachi, perfectly complemented by gold earrings and pair of metallic kolhapuri sandals!
With minimalist make-up, Shefali Shah looked ravishing in a red off-shoulder dress!
Shefali aced the promotional look for her web series ‘Human’, and got us hooked to her fashion statement in a black and white striped co-ord set. Though it appears to be easy on the eyes, the gorgeous actress rocked the black and white striped kurta that came with long sleeves and sported waist high slits.
Taking her fondness of black and white to the next level, Shefali sports a classy look with an off-white silky and regal top with a black dress and black heels rounding up the impressive look!
The actor absolutely nailed the designer floral ensemble, exuding boss lady vibes!