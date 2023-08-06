5 animated shows and films that teach us the value of friendship

4/5

“There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you. We stick together, we can see it through ’cause you’ve got a friend in me. I have been chosen!”- Woody!. We, as humans, often miss what makes friendships so special. What makes Woody and Buzz’s friendship so precious is them being complete opposites but still finding a way to support each other. This serves as a reminder that although we may disagree with our closest friends, does not mean we cannot maintain true friendships with them. No one is perfect. No matter where the toys ended up – Sunnyside, the attic, or Bonnie’s house, they knew they’d be okay because they had each other. The point is, if you’re a good friend, you’ll always have pals to back you up and be the Buzz to your Woody or the Bullseye to your Jessie.