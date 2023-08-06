5 animated shows and films that teach us the value of friendship
This Friendship's Day, here are our top five animated shows and movies that beautifully illustrate the value of friendship
1/5
At the heart of the film lies the unlikely friendship between Hiccup and Toothless. Despite the fact that they are of opposing species and origins, they create a deep and real friendship. The film emphasises the importance of empathy, compassion, and the ability to understand things from the other person’s point of view. Hiccup’s ability to approach Toothless with an open heart exemplifies embracing variety and looking beyond first impressions. The film reminds us that friendship has no bounds. This aspect of the film invites viewers to accept friendship despite differences or assumed presumptions.
2/5
Motu Patlu goes beyond just entertainment, it inculcates / captures common themes of everyday life such as friendship, honesty and courage. The dynamic duo – are the epitome of laughter and adventure but their friendship also reminds us that true friends always have each other’s back. No matter what caused the fall, Patlu still manages to save his friend’s day. This show echoes a really positive message about being there for your friends when they need you the most – something kids and adults, both, need to instill.
3/5
From his Flute to Our Hearts! Kanha Morpankh Samraat, a newly launched show on Sonic India chronicles the evergreen tales of the adolescent Kanha. The show traces his journey as a son, warrior, hero, but most importantly a friend. We have all heard about Lord Krishna and Sudama’s friendship. Their friendship, till date, is something we can all learn from – it’s the epitome of respect and love. But not only Sudama, he treasured all his friendships more than life itself. The one quality we think is a must learn is how to lift your friends despite their wealth or status.
4/5
“There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you. We stick together, we can see it through ’cause you’ve got a friend in me. I have been chosen!”- Woody!. We, as humans, often miss what makes friendships so special. What makes Woody and Buzz’s friendship so precious is them being complete opposites but still finding a way to support each other. This serves as a reminder that although we may disagree with our closest friends, does not mean we cannot maintain true friendships with them. No one is perfect. No matter where the toys ended up – Sunnyside, the attic, or Bonnie’s house, they knew they’d be okay because they had each other. The point is, if you’re a good friend, you’ll always have pals to back you up and be the Buzz to your Woody or the Bullseye to your Jessie.
5/5
<br />SpongeBob considers just about everyone in Bikini Bottom his friend but Patrick, the pink starfish, has always been and will always be SpongeBob’s best friend! The two live for lovely adventures and making memories while laughing at themselves – that’s what friends are for! I mean, SpongeBob is so fond of Patrick that he dedicates an entire song to reminding folks – ‘F’ is for friends who do stuff together. ‘U’ is for you and me. ‘N’ is for anywhere and anytime at all down here in the deep blue sea. Their unwavering support shows the essence of real friendship, whether it’s joining SpongeBob in his wacky adventures or supporting Patrick in overcoming his self-doubt.