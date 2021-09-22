5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Australia's Melbourne; no injuries reported
Earthquakes are quite rare in Australia's populated southeast. Notably, this earthquake was the biggest one to strike Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck closer to the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.
In an unusual incident for Australia, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit suburban Melbourne on Wednesday. AP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that there were no reports of serious injuries. AP
The Victorian State Emergency Service's (VICSES News) Twitter account stated that the earthquake's epicenter had been near Mansfield in the state of Victoria. AP
Emergency workers were seen surveying the damage in Melbourne after part of a wall fell from a building during the earthquake. AP
The streets around Melbourne’s Chapel Street were littered with debris after the quake struck. AFP