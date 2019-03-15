1/7 At least 49 people were killed mass shootings at two mosques, full of worshippers attending Friday prayers, in an attack broadcast in a horrifying, live video by a white nationalist in New Zealand's Christchurch. AP At least 49 people were killed mass shootings at two mosques, full of worshippers attending...

2/7 Police took three men and a woman into custody after the shootings, which shocked people across the nation of 5 million people. One of the suspects was later charged with murder. AP

3/7 The gunman behind at least one of the mosque shootings left a 74-page manifesto that he posted on social media under the name Brenton Tarrant, identifying himself as a 28-year-old Australian and white nationalist who was out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims. AP

4/7 Using what may have been a helmet camera, the gunman livestreamed to the world in graphic detail his assault on worshippers at Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque, where at least 41 people were killed. An attack on a second mosque in the city not long after killed several more. AP

5/7 While there was no reason to believe there were any more suspects, the prime minister said the national threat level was raised from low to high. Police warned Muslims against going to a mosque anywhere in New Zealand. AP

6/7 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, 'It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,' and acknowledged many of those affected may be migrants and refugees. AP