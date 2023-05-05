35 years of Aamir Khan: From 3 Idiots to Dangal – how the superstar has been a proponent of cinema of social change
Aamir Khan has had the reputation of bringing audiences quality content through the course of his career spanning over three decades. As we celebrate 35 years of the genius, we feel his name itself is synonymous with cinematic excellence and daringly different films.
<strong>All izz well – 3 Idiots</strong><br />‘3 Idiots’ taught us to ‘achieve excellence and not run behind the success’ and say ‘all is well’ irrespective of difficult situation that one is in.
<strong>Gold to Gold hota hai…chhora laave ya chhori – ‘Dangal’</strong><br />Dangal proved to be a pro-feminist narrative about how women from even the most constrictive sections of the Indian society are fighting the stigma of patriarchy.
<strong>“Kapda hai bahut zyada par kameez bahut tang hai …badal hai bahut zyada par baraste kitne kam hai” – Peepli Live</strong><br />Not to forget, Khan’s most under-rated project till date – ‘Peepli Live’ – a satire featuring hard-hitting narrative and rib-tickling humour, showcasing the alarmingly increasing farmer suicides in India.
<strong>Jaise deewar pe bhagwan ka photo lagate hai na, taaki kauno moote nahi … hum iyaan lagata hoon, taaki kauno peete nahi – PK</strong><br />Rajkumar Hirani’s PK explored one of the most unchallenged practices in our society – religious superstition. Khan’s character PK, an alien lost in the world of humans, brings to light the absurdities of practices that are accepted without question. From erecting a Shiva linga out of ordinary stones to prove that students would pray to it on their way to class, to speaking out against the unquestioned authority of so called pandits and yogis, and the ‘horoscopes’ they give, PK humorously examines the serious issue of man-made superstition and blind faith that plagues Indian society.