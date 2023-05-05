35 years of Aamir Khan: From 3 Idiots to Dangal – how the superstar has been a proponent of cinema of social change

4/4

Jaise deewar pe bhagwan ka photo lagate hai na, taaki kauno moote nahi … hum iyaan lagata hoon, taaki kauno peete nahi – PK

Rajkumar Hirani’s PK explored one of the most unchallenged practices in our society – religious superstition. Khan’s character PK, an alien lost in the world of humans, brings to light the absurdities of practices that are accepted without question. From erecting a Shiva linga out of ordinary stones to prove that students would pray to it on their way to class, to speaking out against the unquestioned authority of so called pandits and yogis, and the ‘horoscopes’ they give, PK humorously examines the serious issue of man-made superstition and blind faith that plagues Indian society.