1/5 To celebrate 30 years of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a special screening was held where Aamir Khan, along with director Mansoor Khan, music duo Anand Milind and other cast and crew were present To celebrate 30 years of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a special screening was held where Aamir Khan,...

2/5 Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak gave a blockbuster launchpad to Aamir but the superstar revealed that he was critical of his work in the film and unhappy with his performance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak gave a blockbuster launchpad to Aamir but the superstar revealed that he...

3/5 The romantic-drama, released on 29 April, 1988, was a modern-day take on the classic tragic love story Romeo and Juliet The romantic-drama, released on 29 April, 1988, was a modern-day take on the classic tragic love...

4/5 "When I see my work I don't like it. I feel it could've been much better. Especially in this film, I loved Juhi's work. She was bang on, fantastic, natural. I was very raw. Some scenes I did ok, some I didn't and fumbled," Aamir said "When I see my work I don't like it. I feel it could've been much better. Especially in this...