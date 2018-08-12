1/4
Thousands took part in the 27th annual Street Parade in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday. The parade aims to promote love, freedom and tolerance. The theme this year was 'Culture of Tolerance.' Reuters
Thousands took part in the 27th annual Street Parade in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday. The...
2/4
The parade is reported to have started in 1992 by Marek Kyrinski to promote peace and it was regarded as a huge success. Reuters
The parade is reported to have started in 1992 by Marek Kyrinski to promote peace and it was...
3/4
Apart from the parade, about 100 related parties also took place. Police officers lined the parade route to ensure security. AP
Apart from the parade, about 100 related parties also took place. Police officers lined the...
4/4
There was an increased police presence at the Street Parade on Saturday and special police units were deployed to ensure that the parade goes off peacefully. As many as 380 additional medical staff was also deployed to ensure quick medical care to visitors. Reuters
There was an increased police presence at the Street Parade on Saturday and special police units...