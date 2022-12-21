2022 Rewind: Lionel Messi kissing FIFA World Cup trophy, Roger Federer's emotional farewell and other memorable photos
From Lionel Messi winnig FIFA World Cup, to Roger Federer's emotional farewell, Let's take a look at some of the most memorable sporting images from 2022.
1/10
Argentina forward Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy, after La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties to clinch the title. AP
2/10
An emotional Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pictured after Team Europe’s doubles match against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 Arena in London earlier this year. Federer, struggling with a knee injury, announced retirement from international tennis in September at the age of 41, having won 20 Grand Slams. AP
3/10
Germany players pictured with their mouths closed before their FIFA World Cup group match against Japan. The gesture was in response for their captain Manuel Neuer being denied the permission to wear the ‘One Love’ armband in Qatar, where homosexuality remains illegal. AP
4/10
Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Pakistan during their T20 World Cup group match in Melbourne. Kohli, who has had a revival in limited-oovers cricket in the second half of the year, scored an unbeaten 82 as India chased down a target of 160 in a last-ball thriller. AFP
5/10
Novak Djokovic and his coach Goran Ivanišević are pictured at the Dubai airport. Djokovic was deported from Australia, and barred from taking part in the Australian Open after he lost an appeal against cancellation of visa, amidst not having taken the COVID-19 vaccine. AFP
6/10
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, cries after competing in the women’s free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. She eventually finished fourth in the event. The Russian, who was 15 years old at the time, had tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug that is banned for athletes as it could boost their endurance. AP
7/10
Russia’s Andrey Rublev gave a strong message after his semi-final win at Dubai Tennis Championships, writing ‘No War Please’ on the camera lens, citing reference to the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine. Image: Twitter
8/10
England’s Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s Euro 2022 final England and Germany. AP
9/10
American swimmer Anita Alvarez was miraculously rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes, after having fainted during her solo routine at the World Championships in Budapest. AFP
10/10
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in a tournament in South Korea, without wearing a headscarf. The 33-year-old had broken Iran’s mandatory dress dress code. The decision of Rekabi to not wear the headscarf had come after protests that was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died on 16 September after being arrested by moral police for not wearing the veil correctly. AFP