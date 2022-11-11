20 Years Of Prabhas: From Salaar to Project K, let's have a look at his strong lineup

1/4

Salaar is a multilingual movie starring Prabhas in a prominent role. It is an action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. Makers have dropped a few looks of the actor from the Salaar, which took the internet by storm. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is likely to release in theaters in the summer of 2023.