20 Years Of Prabhas: From Salaar to Project K, let's have a look at his strong lineup
Prabhas started with proving his mettle as an actor in films during his early days, he was a big star even before SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali opened in the theaters.
Salaar is a multilingual movie starring Prabhas in a prominent role. It is an action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. Makers have dropped a few looks of the actor from the Salaar, which took the internet by storm. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is likely to release in theaters in the summer of 2023.
Adipurush is an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas along with Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is written and directed by Om Raut. The film highlights Prabhas as lord rama and the audience is very excited to see him play the role.
Prabhas will be seen collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series will be backing the project. Spirit is his 25th film, which is a big budget film and currently being kept under wraps. The film will be released worldwide in multiple regional and international languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean in a very grand manner.
Project K is the working title of an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani along with him.