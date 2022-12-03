A war begins: How the 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict led to the liberation of Bangladesh

7/10

India formally declared war against Pakistan in the wee hours of 4 December. On the intervening night of 4 and 5 December, the Pakistan forces consisting of 4,000 soldiers and over 40 tanks attacked the Longewala border post in Rajasthan. However, then Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri along with just over 100 soldiers defended the post against the Pakistani troops. The war in Basantar and ‘Tangail Operation’ also established the prowess of the Indian military in the 1971 war. AFP File Photo