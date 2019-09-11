1/8 Americans on Wednesday commemorated the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with mournful ceremonies, appeals to 'never forget', and rising attention to the extended toll on responders such as firefighters, police and others. Ceremonies were held at the Pentagon, at the memorial in New Jersey and at ground zero. AP Americans on Wednesday commemorated the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with mournful...

2/8 US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated in a moment of silence honouring the victims of the 11 September, 2001 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House. AP

3/8 At the Pentagon, the American flag was unfurled at sunrise as a commemorative gesture. AP

4/8 In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy , New York state attorney-general Letitia James, and former mayor Michael Bloomberg were among those who paid tribute at the National September 11 Memorial.

5/8 Family members of the victims held up photos during a ceremony at the National September 11 memorial. At the ground zero ceremony nearby, moments of silence and tolling bells mark the moments when the aircraft crashed and the trade center's twin towers fell. AP

6/8 A ceremony was also conducted at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — the third attack site — where Vice President Mike Pence delivered a memorial address. AP

7/8 In recent years, there has been growing awareness of the suffering of another group of people tied to the tragedy — firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after exposure to the wreckage and the toxins unleashed in it. In this picture, relatives leave flowers by the names of firefighters from Engine 33 at the September 11 Memorial. AP