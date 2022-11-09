15 Years of Deepika Padukone: From Cocktail to Piku to Tamasha, here are the star's most stunning roles
As Deepika Padukone teams up with Shah Rukh Khan 15 years later for the most anticipated film ‘Pathaan’, we go down memory lane and take a look at her most loved characters of all time.
Deepika Padukone’s career reached a turning point with Cocktail.. Many would consider Cocktail’s Veronica to be considerably ahead of her time because of her flaws, but Deepika Padukone took on this unconventional role and truly embraced it by bringing both sex appeal and vulnerability.
Such was the impact Deepika’s Meenamma made in the film that her dialogues became viral sensations with her on point comic chops.
Naina Talwar – Deepika Padukone, unquestionably one of the most gorgeous ladies on the planet, astonished the audience with her geeky role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Young girls continue to be inspired by Deepika’s character Naina Talwar, who matures from a shy spectacled girl to a confident and accomplished woman.
Mastani – Beautiful, delicate, and ethereal, Deepika stepped into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision of Mastani, bringing old-world charm and a solid performance.
Tamasha’s Tara Maheshwari -Deepika Padukone’s character Tara from Tamasha is considered one of her finest roles to date. Her quick, expressive and emotionally agile portrayal of Tara, won her accolades.
Piku- Audiences most related to Deepika in this simple, regular avatar that women across the country identified with. Since the character had no frills or crutches to reply on, Deepika had to keep it as real as possible.
Padmaavati – A Mewar queen, known for her beauty, intelligence, bravery and courage, Deepika Padukone represented all these qualities and blew us away with her performance in the period-drama.