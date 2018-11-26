1/8 On 26 November 2008, militants from Pakistan unleashed a wave of violence across Mumbai that lasted three days and played out on TV news channels around the world. Getty Images On 26 November 2008, militants from Pakistan unleashed a wave of violence across Mumbai that...

2/8 During the 26/11 attacks, the terrorists struck several targets in a series of coordinated attacks, including luxury hotels, the city's main railway station, a restaurant popular with tourists and a Jewish centre. They entered CST station and fired indiscriminately. AP

3/8 Six hostages — including the rabbi and his pregnant wife — were killed at Nariman House, a Jewish cultural and religious centre. Getty Images

4/8 Over 60 hours, four attackers shot dead guests and hotel staff, detonated explosives and set parts of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, including its famous dome, on fire. More than 30 people also died at the Oberoi and Trident hotels in a 42-hour siege involving shootings, explosions and hostage-taking. Reuters

5/8 The dramatic scenes were beamed live on television as Indian commandos battled the heavily armed gunmen and guests tried to escape out of windows and rooftops. Getty Images

6/8 The Leopold Cafe, which was also attacked on 26 November 2008, reopened on 2 December 2008. Getty Images

7/8 Thousands of Mumbaikars took to the streets to take part in candlelight marches in the weeks that followed. Getty Images