1/4
Taapsee Pannu, who starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 2016 hit film Pink, attended the special screening of 102 Not Out
Taapsee Pannu, who starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 2016 hit film Pink, attended the...
2/4
Divya Khosla Kumar arrives for the special screening of 102 Not Out.
Divya Khosla Kumar arrives for the special screening of 102 Not Out.
3/4
Ishaan Khatter, who recently debuted with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, attends the special screening
Ishaan Khatter, who recently debuted with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, attends the special...
4/4
Kartik Aaryan, fresh off the success of sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, attended the event, too
Kartik Aaryan, fresh off the success of sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, attended the event, too