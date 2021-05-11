100 days since Myanmar's military takeover, how the country continues to resist force, fight for democracy [Photos]
The military takeover of Myanmar early in the morning of 1 February reversed the country's slow climb towards democracy after five decades of army rule. But Myanmar's citizens were not shy about demanding their democracy be restored.
In this 7 March, 2021, file photo, Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the military coup in front of the United Nations building in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Nava Sangthong)
In this 7 March, 2021, file photo, protesters take positions behind a barricade as police gather in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo, File)
In this 27 March, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo, File)
In this 14 March, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters carry an injured man following clashes with security in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo, File)
In this 26 March, 2021, file photo, an anti-coup student protester is welcomed home with flowers by the residents of her neighbourhood after being released from jail in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo, File)
In this 27 March, 2021, file photo, an anti-coup protester throws a smoke bomb against police crackdown in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo, File)
In this 8 February, 2021, file photo, Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi gesture with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance, as they protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)