1/10 This map shows the location of InSight's landing spot along with the other Mars missions sent by NASA. Image credit: NASA/JPL

2/10 The Mars Cube One (MarCO) is a pair of CubeSats that helped relay real-time communications during InSight's entry, descent and landing on Mars. Image credit: NASA/JPL

3/10 NASA engineers work on InSight lander's solar panels to check if the solar cells were collecting power. Image credit: NASA/JPL

4/10 The microchip that was installed on the InSight lander that contains all the names of the "Send Your Name to Mars" project conducted by NASA. Image credit: NASA/JPL

5/10 The United Launch Alliance Atlas-V rocket that has the InSight spacecraft onboard prepares to take off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

6/10 The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off carrying NASA's Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, or the InSight Mars lander. Image credit: NASA/JPL

7/10 Artist impression of the InSight lander on Mars giving the Red Planet its first thorough checkup since it formed 4.5 billion years ago.

8/10 The Mars InSight lander, looking all shiny and new in its first self-portrait, on 11 December 2018, after it had landed on Mars. Image credit: NASA/JPL

9/10 The dusty and dirty InSight lander took it's second self-portrait on 11 April 2019, almost four months after it had landed on the Red Planet. Image credit: NASA/JPL