Since the beginning of the war with Russia on 24 January, 2022, to 31 May, 2023, the US has sent Ukraine $46.56 billion in military aid. It has shipped some of its most powerful weapons ranging from surface-to-air NASAMS missiles and Phoenix Ghost drones to Javelin missiles and C-4 explosives.

Other NATO countries have showered Volodymyr Zelenskyy with $57.27 billion worth of lethal largesse as well. That is straightaway more than $100 billion in military aid, or one-and-a-half times India’s annual defence budget.

All that well-meaning weaponising of Ukraine is predicated on the warm, fuzzy hope that Ukraine will cage the Bear and neatly dispatch it to Siberia. In theory — extremely optimistic and stretched theory — it is perhaps possible. But the ground reality, as one is witnessing in the course of Ukraine’s so-called counter-offensive, shows that warm hope is frosting fast.

Zelenskyy’s forces are losing 5-6 men every 100 metres they progress because of Russian landmines and aerial offensives. Many of his soldiers, especially the conscripted ones, are not trained for such intense and long combat. The morale is fast slipping.

So, if Ukraine loses, what happens to those billions of dollars worth of arms, ammunition, missiles and drones? Has the West created a new, dangerously lawless arms bazaar like Afghanistan of the ’80s or after US troops scurried back home recently? Are the CIA and other Western agencies creating a new wave of Bin Ladens and Mullah Omars in Ukraine, already notorious for its state-supported, neo-Nazi Azov militia?

Already signs are showing.

“Last year, a Russian-led organized crime group in Ukraine was able to obtain weapons shipped to the country for the war effort — including a grenade launcher and machine gun — with the intent of destabilizing the country,” reports military.com. “In other instances, a group of volunteer Ukrainian battalion members stole more than 60 rifles and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, likely to sell on the black market, and Ukrainian criminals posing as a humanitarian aid organization illegally imported and sold bullet-resistant vests.”

Ukraine may become one of the deadliest epicentres of illegal arms trade and supply. Imagine heat-seeking guided missiles, attack drones and cluster bombs ending up in the hands of ISIS to Al Shabab, Boko Haram to Taliban; or cartels from Myanmar to Mexico, Colombia to Azerbaijan.

India should be worried too. Pakistan and Ukraine are already costing up diplomatically. If the ISI gains access to the wastelands of the war, NATO weapons, machinery and technology may head back to anti-focused terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed.

All this is not conjecture. A US State Department spokesperson recently said: “The US government remains keenly aware of the risk of possible illicit diversion and is proactively taking steps to mitigate this risk in close cooperation with the government of Ukraine. We are realistic that we are sending weapons to help Ukraine defend itself in an active conflict, and there is a risk these weapons could be captured if territory changes hands – which happens in any war.”

As if to drive home the portent, President Joe Biden said that the “cost of pulling out of Ukraine will be far more than to keep engaged”. What did the often-inscrutable man exactly mean?

America is on the verge of the first-ever federal debt default. The economy is highly inflationary, especially with the oil crisis because of the war.

But the rest of the world is perhaps staring at a bigger security risk because of the arms dump that the US has turned the highly fragile Ukraine into. Which is why America’s internal stakeholders as well as friends across the world must persuade Biden to stop the callous inflow of tech and weaponry into Zelenskyy’s yard.

Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

