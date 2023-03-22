Why Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin was a ‘win-win’ game for China and Russia

The strategic triangle between China, Russia and the United States is poised at an interesting phase and a crucial juncture in history. Mao Zedong and Josef Stalin had thrown a political and ideological challenge to the US, followed by an American and Chinese détente that caused the collapse of the USSR and the end of the Cold War. In one of history’s little quirks, Russian and Chinese leaders are once again tightening their strategic bond at the cost of American insecurity.

The US feels that the rules of the road that it laid down post-second World War are under challenge. “China and Russia would like to rewrite the rules of the game globally,” White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday. It’s more than a little ironic. The forces that caused China and Russia to inch closer from a point of post-Cold War animus were unleashed by none other than America, which must also bear a large portion of the blame for the war that is now devastating Ukraine and throwing the Global South in turmoil.

Ukraine has become a pawn in the great power game, a gory wasteland for a grinding proxy war through which the US-led West is trying to bleed Russia dry and extinguish the threat posed by Vladimir Putin. The aim is to globalise the war and isolate Russia — diplomatically, politically, and economically, but the West has been frustrated by the emergence of a multipolar world where a sizeable number of non-western nations remain unconvinced that defeating and humiliating Moscow is an existential necessity, even if they detest the war.

If that wasn’t enough, China, a peer competitor of the US, poses the biggest challenge to America’s ‘Russia isolation’ plan. Beijing accuses the US of launching a ‘containment and encirclement’ strategy to ‘suppress’ its rise and is working assiduously to engineer an alternative international order where the presence of Russia, a declining superpower, is essential.

Just before leaving for Moscow, Xi stated that “China and Russia are each other’s biggest neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination… Both countries uphold an independent foreign policy and see our relationship as a high priority in our diplomacy… The bilateral relationship has grown more mature and resilient. It is brimming with new dynamism and vitality, setting a fine example for developing a new model of major-country relations featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”

And in an essay published in Russia media coinciding with his meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, Xi wrote: “…our relationship has not reached easily where it is today, and our friendship is growing steadily and must be cherished by us all. China and Russia have found a right path of state-to-state interactions. This is essential for the relationship to stand the test of changing international circumstances, a lesson borne out by both history and reality.”

In other words, China has no intention of giving the US-led a West a veto over its foreign policy, and it certainly won’t slacken the pace of its ‘no-limits’ strategic partnership with Russia, even if Beijing felt blindsided by Putin’s sleight of hand over the Ukraine war.

As the most high-profile leader to visit Moscow since Russian tanks rolled out across Ukrainian borders in February last year — and that too just days after the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an “arrest warrant” against the Russian president — Xi’s visit has caused heartburn in America. Xi is ostensibly visiting Moscow as a peacemaker, armed with a 12-point ‘political settlement’ of the Ukraine crisis.

Washington, however, sees it as China’s defiant endorsement of Russia’s “war of choice” under the garb of diplomacy. US secretary of state Antony Blinken says Xi’s visit to Moscow amounts to Beijing providing “diplomatic cover for Russia to continue to commit war crimes”.

Xi and Putin cannot care less. They called each other “dear friends” and appeared relaxed in each other’s company. On Monday, Day 1 of Xi’s three-day visit, both engaged in over four hours of talks in a setting far more intimate than Putin’s edgy meetings with western leaders across tables that resemble small football fields. They offered mutual compliments and shared a seven-course lavish meal featuring venison, quail, Siberian salmon, pavlova and wine from Russia’s Black Sea coast.

On Tuesday, Putin turned on the charm even more with a pomp-laden ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace, hosting Xi in the Kremlin’s 15th Century Faceted Chamber — a ceremonial throne room of major historic significance — and raised a toast to his guest, according to New York Times.

At the end of almost three hours of delegation-level talks, the two leaders signalled a deepening political and economic engagement and signed 14 agreements including “a protocol on strengthening cooperation in fundamental scientific research, a programme on cooperating in nuclear reactor construction, an agreement on cooperation in the production of joint TV programs, as well as multiple memorandums of understanding in various fields,” reported Russian media. Global Times, China’s state media, quoted Xi as saying that “China and Russia will work together to practice true multilateralism, promote post-pandemic economic recovery and build a multipolar world.”

The two leaders also signed a lengthy joint statement which according to Reuters, stated that “the parties are opposed to any states and their blocs damaging the legitimate security interests of other states in order to obtain military, political and other advantages. The Chinese side positively assesses the willingness of the Russian side to make efforts to restart peace talks as soon as possible.”

On China’s ‘peace plan’, Putin indicated that it came up for discussion and “we believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consonant with Russian approaches and can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for that in the West and in Kyiv.” But it seems there were no diplomatic breakthroughs or even forward movement on Xi’s signature initiative.

Another notable point was the agreement on the construction of a key pipeline to redirect Russia’s gas from Europe to Asia. Putin claimed that both sides have reached an agreement on ‘Power of Siberia 2’ pipeline that would deliver 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year to China via Mongolia.

However, Financial Times points out that though Putin mentioned during the joint address that Russia was ready to supply China “with at least 98bn cubic metres of natural gas by 2023 — a figure attainable only if the new pipeline comes online”, “Xi remained conspicuously silent on the topic” and the joint statement provided no concrete measures.

Beyond the surface of bonhomie, agreements and diplomacy, hard-nosed geopolitical calculations were at work. What did Russia and China aim for and achieve from Xi’s visit to Moscow?

For Putin, it was an excellent opportunity to send a message to the world that he wasn’t diplomatically isolated despite the West’s fervent efforts. He went out of his way to pamper Xi and make the occasion a prestigious show for the domestic audience. The import of the Chinese president’s three-day visit, with all the associated pomp and glory, underscores the depth of a relationship that is perceived as a formidable challenge by the US-led West.

Putin’s reputation had taken a beating at Russia’s miserable performance on the battlefield. The invasion of Ukraine has exposed Russia as a mediocre power that hides its weakness in conventional warfare behind 1,600 nuclear warheads. Xi’s arrival has changed the narrative. There is now a lethal counter-bloc in place though the leaders were painstakingly denying the obvious.

As the troops battle it out over control of Bakhmut, Putin also achieved an assurance from Xi that China will provide a sanction-hit Russia with the economic and perhaps even military lifeline that he needs.

Xi didn’t need to underwrite these insurances — be it weapons, commodities, economy or energy. That would be provided by the inevitable trajectory of great power rivalry.

For Xi, who is also slated to speak to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone, the visit was aimed at reinforcing China’s image as an arbiter of peace in Ukraine through a diplomatic initiative. Close on the heels of Xi’s successful midwifing of a détente between Iran and Saudi Arabia — arch-rivals in West Asia — China is telling the Global South that it is a part of the solution to intractable global problems.

The message is clear. While the US-led West is busy setting fires across the world and dividing the world into partisan clubs of “autocracies and democracies”, China is working hard to find a way to end the war and ease the rising costs of food, fuel and fertilisers and bring relief to the Global South. In this reading, the West’s refusal to pay any heed to its ‘peace plan’ — that Russia has shown a willingness to adhere to — is further proof that the US-led West in interested in extending the war, notwithstanding the fact that the ‘peace plan’ seeks to effectively formalise Russian control over Ukrainian territories that it has gained through the war.

Xi is aware that a visit to Moscow may cause reputational damage to this political positioning and raise questions over China’s position as an ‘honest broker’, hence the phone call to Kyiv that he hopes would create a semblance of balance. The war provides an opportunity for China gain more influence in Global South — poorer nations that are struggling with the global food crisis and the resultant starvation — and want nothing more than the war to end whereas the West is perceived to be taking an uncompromising position.

Through the visit to Moscow, Xi also seeks to intensify China’s strategic partnership with Russia, which he perceives as fundamental to push back against America’s hegemony. China and the US are entering an inevitably confrontational phase with Washington identifying Beijing as its chief, and most dangerous rival. Importantly, this posture is unrelated to the events in Ukraine.

Therefore, China gains nothing by abandoning Russia. It won’t be able to curry favour with the West or convince Washington to drop its confrontational stance. The rejection of China’s 12-point ‘peace plan’ by the West points to the fact that China’s efforts will not be recognized.

In the end, cost-benefit analysis should tell Xi that there is far more to be gained by not antagonizing Russia and throwing desperate Putin a lifeline. It may ensure Russia’s staying power in the war, rejuvenate its economy and reinforce its status as Beijing’s junior partner which may bring even more strategic benefits down the road. Seen from this prism, Xi’s visit to Moscow was an inevitable and fruitful exercise for both. As the Chinese say, a real ‘win-win’ cooperation.

