Why the Saudi Crown Prince is giving the world food for thought

Even a decade ago, the idea of Saudi Arabia hosting a ‘food and beverage’ summit would have evoked amusement in most cognoscenti circles. A desert kingdom with little to recommend for itself other than its vast oil reserves, stories of the excesses of its elites, and a non-existent food culture, would have been dismissed as an unlikely venue for this business jamboree. But the Saudis pulled it off this June, with all participants, including from India, declaring it a success.

Now there is a new buzz about Saudi cuisine too, a related aspect that would have invited similar international scoffing not long ago. In fact, the attempt by Saudi Arabia under its maverick young Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS)—who is slated to arrive in India for the G20 meeting come September and stay on for a State visit—to reimagine many aspects of his nation, including its cuisine, has all the makings of a fascinating sociological study.

A country long seen (perhaps even self-regarded) as tribal and unsophisticated, has been reinventing its basics in line with a new future, which the conservatives there must regard as almost heretical. From allowing movies and sports matches to creating vast new cities and tourism hubs in the desert to hosting international conclaves for foreign government and business representatives, Saudi Arabia under MBS is on a roll. So, evolving a new national cuisine is a no-brainer.

For years, the expansion of the austere Wahhabi/Salafi school of Islam had been Saudi Arabia’s prime soft power implement, with petro dollars being pumped into religious outfits worldwide. MBS has clearly decided to diversify his soft power options in the post-oil future. So alongside systematically sidelining the powerful Salafi clergy internally, his agenda of modernization has included cuisine as an alternative outreach. But for Saudi Arabia this will be a complex switch.

Against the backdrop of MBS’s more headline-grabbing moves such as giving Saudi women the right to study, divorce, travel, apply for official documents and even drive without the permission of a male guardian, and ‘buying’ the world’s best sportsmen to play there, creating a new cuisine seems rather tame. But given the number of Saudi women spearheading culinary advances, there is more to this agenda of MBS than simply reimagining a cuisine to present to the world.

Amid the other more famous Arab cuisines—from Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen—dishes from the Saudi Arabia have been rather underplayed. Not too many people know, for instance, the staple foods of the 13 major regions of that country although many aficionados can reel off the distinctive culinary features, say, of the different parts of China or India. Saudi Arabia’s chefs thus have the twin tasks of showcasing their traditional dishes, as well as innovating.

Many cuisines have evolved with an eye to international attention. Dishes have been reimagined, honed and presented in ways that guarantee a wider appeal without losing their moorings. Restaurants and chefs play a major role in this transformation, locally and abroad. A case in point is Peru, where Chef Gaston Acurio, son of a former prime minister, instead of joining politics started a culinary revolution and put his nation’s cuisine on the gastronomic map.

It is unlikely that Saudi Arabia’s royal prime minister (or his sons and daughters) will personally wield a ladle a la Acurio, but MBS has ensured that cuisine becomes a national prerogative, much like Peru did in the 1990s. He has even set up a Saudi Culinary Arts Commission in 2020. According to its website, the objectives include documenting and preserving traditional recipes, discovering local chefs, and encouraging interaction across generations so that dishes do not die out.

The commission’s first initiative, called Legacy of Our Kitchen has embarked upon documenting classic recipes from all 13 regions of the Kingdom with the objective of putting them all in a book—a kind of Saudi version of the French culinary bible Larousse Gastronomique. Judging by what Larousse did for French cuisine in the 90 years since it was compiled, this encyclopedic endeavour by the commission will go a long way in establishing its culinary credentials.

This January the ministry of culture announced Jareesh, a slow cooked cracked wheat porridge with vegetables, meats and aromatic spices, is the National Dish of Saudi Arabia, while the National Dessert is Maqshush, made with buckwheat, sugar, molasses, honey, ghee and dates. Whether some aver Kabsa, a Saudi version of a lamb biryani or pulao, is a better candidate, or Tharid, a lamb stew eaten with barley bread, debates will bring more classic dishes to the fore.

In March 2023, the culinary commission organised a desert truffle festival. Attendees learnt that the precious fungus Terfeziaceae, called fage by the locals, is found under a tree species called Al-Raqrooq or sunrose, just after the rains, and are harvested from January to March. High altitude truffles are pale and called zubaidi, those from sandy soil are black outside and reddish inside, called khulas. Most importantly, the world learnt truffles are part of Saudi cuisine too.

Saudi Arabia could have confined itself to the Dubai model of attracting the best foreign chefs to open restaurants there and make Riyadh and other cities a ‘mecca’ for international fine dining. But MBS has instead set Saudi Arabia a harder objective: of creating and showcasing a national cuisine that its own citizens can also proudly endorse too. And making Saudi women the vanguard of this culinary challenge is the cleverest move of all: cries of ‘chefwashing’ won’t wash.

All over the Arab world, women are coming into the limelight for their culinary smarts. Unsurprisingly then, Saudi women are not only cooking in commercial kitchens in the country and abroad but are travelling round the kingdom as vloggers documenting recipes and even offering tips to their followers on how to modernize them. Female chefs have even cooked for banquets hosted by King Salman, father of MBS as far back as 2018. The change had begun then.

In the first decades after independence India also tried to carve out a pan-Indian cuisine in line with the exigencies of the time (foodgrain shortage) spearheaded by pioneering women. Only in India’s case, it was not a question of showcasing a single cuisine but of synthesizing many existing ones into a basic compendium that could spread across the nation. The success of south and north Indian staples in each other’s regions today is evidence of the initiative’s success.

Focusing on cultural aspects such as music, sports, fashion, movies and food, that are attractive to Saudi Arabia’s youth (who are 70 per cent of the population) as opposed to the religious predilections of its older conservative cohort is a masterstroke. Not only will these initiatives help MBS achieve his Vision 2030 goal of increasing household spends on culture and entertainment to 6% (up from 2.9% in 2016) but could also help steer Saudis away from darker aspirations.

MBS has the dubious distinction of being reviled by sections of the ‘liberal’ west as well as the far Right conservatives in his own country. His alleged human rights violations and supposed preference for strong arm tactics—and no doubt his nationalist inclinations—make many wary of him. Indians are familiar with this sort of western attitude. But his reformist actions and adoption of new tools of soft power including cuisine should certainly provide food for more thought.

The author is a freelance writer. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

