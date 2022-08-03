Why skilling in times of the Great Resignation is key for stability in this job-hopping era

WFH has changed the work dynamics significantly, and firms need to adapt to these changes, as people get back to the office

The pandemic has ushered in new modes of working, thinking and behavioural patterns, as companies and countries readjust to work around what is now deemed to be the new normal. The coronavirus has changed many things but probably never something that has resulted in a movement of a sort. I am referring to the Great Resignation.

Coined in 2021, this refers to a record number of people leaving their jobs since the start of the pandemic. The trend which began when the American administration refused to offer employee benefits in response to Covid 19, has now spread to all countries, albeit is found in different forms.

As workers trade ties for pyjamas, they have discovered the newfound freedom of choosing to work outside the confines of the traditional workspace. From the looks of it, it seems that this phenomenon is here to stay. A PwC report states that one in five workers is globally planning to quit in 2022. 71% of the respondents cited pay as the main factor for people wanting to change jobs.

Whereas money is one aspect, it is not the driving force seen behind en masse resignations.

Greater flexibility, more time for hobbies and other such factors have shown that it took the pandemic to shift focus on what truly matters to people. Water cooler conversations have given way to self-reflection and journaling, as people grappled, grasped and adapted to working from home.

Whereas some people wanted to return to the humdrum of office, others were happy in the comforts of their homes. The very structure of a traditional office is being altered, as companies adapt hybrid models to lure workers back to cubicles.

Retaining employees

This offers an exciting chance for organisations, as they have a chance to rewire how they run. A Mckinsey report talks of how moulding skill sets to segway into the post-pandemic way of working will be ‘crucial to building operating-model resilience’.

This is where reskilling and plugging the talent gap takes centerstage. Once seen as hinging on the peripherals, skills are set to redefine terms of employment contracts more than ever before. We are already seeing this in the ensuing talent wars that many sectors and particularly the IT sector are facing.

Skilling and upskilling can provide the stability that is needed in this job-hopping era. This stability will have to be provided in the context of relevance for people with different skill sets. Another report notes that the number of employers looking to offer new skillsets to their employees has grown nearly 70 per cent in the last three years.

Today, more than ever, employees’ voices need to be heard and companies have the perfect way of aligning their company vision to that of employee aspirations. How seriously firms adapt to this, will go on to define a truly inclusive workspace.

The authpr is Chief of Human Resources and CSR, Tata Chemicals Limited. Views are personal.