Why Opposition must support government in addressing Manipur's complex crisis

The recurrent disruption of parliamentary proceedings in the ongoing Monsoon session arises from the persistent behaviour of the Opposition to derail the smooth conduct of parliamentary business in both Houses. While the Opposition is hell-bent on a speech from the prime minister on the floor of the House, the prime minister, in unequivocal terms, has already expressed his unequivocal stance on the matter, deeming the incident a disgrace to the nation. The prime minister made his point very clear when he said the incident had “shamed India” and that “no guilty will be spared and what happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven”. Union home minister Amit Shah has already visited the state once and is closely monitoring the prevailing situation.

The predicaments afflicting Manipur transcend a mere conflict between two opposing communities. They delve into far more profound depths. These challenges are rooted in historical legacies of colonial and post-colonial eras, encompassing designs for religious conversions and the resultant neglect of the Hindu community. The extensive 1,600-kilometre porous border shared with Myanmar exposes the region to external influences. Concurrently, the surge in opium cultivation within the region has witnessed an alarming fourfold increase in recent years, thereby amplifying vulnerabilities. Compounding these concerns is the infiltration of Chinese interests through the borders of Myanmar.

Furthermore, the assertive endeavours of Christian missionaries, driven by aggressive initiatives and substantial financial backing, exacerbate the climate of large-scale conversions. The proliferation of unlawful migrants, including a substantial number of Rohingyas, seeking refuge within the volatile domains of Manipur, intensifies the existing turmoil. Hence, it is imperative to acknowledge that addressing these multifaceted issues is far more intricate than mere rhetoric.

The conflict presents a multifaceted interplay of social and political factors.

Among the most fitting institutions for addressing this complexity is the Parliament, where continued debates and discussions could have facilitated the search for amicable solutions. However, the Opposition opted for a different approach, centering their attention on the demand for the prime minister’s statement on Manipur in the House. Notably, the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed marked improvements in the issues of the North East. A range of initiatives has effectively tackled social, economic and geographical disparities.

Reasons of current crisis

The existing crisis finds its roots in historical antecedents. The contemporary turmoil in Manipur originated from a pivotal event on 20 April, 2023, when the Manipur High Court recommended the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. This development triggered apprehensions within the Kuki community, who expressed concerns that conferring ST status upon the Meiteis might lead to land acquisition in hilly areas, currently prohibited. Escalating tensions ensued as the Kukis initiated protests against the Meiteis’ quest for official tribal recognition, which the former argued could augment their existing influence over government and society, potentially enabling land purchases or settlement in predominantly Kuki territories.

But there are myriad underlying reasons.

The Kukis assert that the Meitei-led government’s anti-drug campaign serves as a façade for dislodging their communities. Chief Minister Biren Singh has adopted stringent measures against drug cartels. The surge in illegal migration from Myanmar has intensified tensions. Meitei, Kuki and Naga militias have engaged in prolonged conflicts stemming from divergent territorial claims and religious disparities, often resulting in confrontations with India’s security forces. The present escalation, however, primarily involves the Meitei and Kuki factions. Meiteis have historical ties to Manipur, Myanmar and adjacent regions, predominantly adhering to Hinduism.

In contrast, the mostly Christian Kuki populace has dispersed across India’s northeastern expanse, with many in Manipur tracing their origins to Myanmar as well. While Meiteis predominantly inhabit the Imphal valley, Kukis reside in the encompassing hills and beyond.

Manipur, situated in northeastern India with a population of approximately three million, finds itself entangled in an enduring ethnic conflict since early May. This strife ensues between the predominant Meitei community and the smaller Kuki tribe. The northeastern states of India bear a historical backdrop of ethnic rivalries preceding the nation’s independence in 1947. Within Manipur, clashes have recurrently erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The recent spate of ethnic violence in Manipur, India, demonstrates a direct linkage between poppy cultivation and drug trafficking. Notably, poppy cultivation has surged significantly in the hill regions of Manipur, with the patronage of Myanmarese drug syndicates.

Conversion issue

Religious conversion stands as a poignant concern in Manipur, a matter often overlooked by the mainstream media. This region, alongside significant parts of northeastern India, is imbued with a Hindu cultural fabric that leaves a robust impression. At its core, the ongoing conflict in Manipur can be traced to the persistent trend of tribal and Hindu conversions in the region. Known as the “city of jewels,” Manipur boasts a history steeped in antiquity, stretching back to the era of the Mahabharata. The religious landscape predominantly featured Hinduism, with numerous monarchs embracing Vaishnavism. The illustrious Manipuri dance, a classical art form, vividly portrays the Raas Leela of Krishna, a testament to Vaishnavism’s profound sway in the area.

However, the course of events underwent a transformation with the advent of the British during the late 19th century, accompanied by the influx of missionaries. While conversions in Manipur commenced later compared to Nagaland and Mizoram, the region captured missionary attention as an untapped terrain. William Pettigrew, a British Christian minister hailing from the Arthington Aborigines Missionary group, arrived in India in 1894, marking the onset of conversions. Remarkably, this trend endured even beyond the conclusion of British colonial rule.

As time elapsed, Manipur’s demographic landscape underwent substantial transformations. The Kuki populace, facilitated by unauthorised migration from Burma, saw a notable rise to 41 per cent, equating the number of Hindu Meities and reshaping the region’s populace. The Kukis, achieving Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and predominantly embracing Christianity, were juxtaposed with the Hindu population categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC), resulting in restricted access to land and resources.

Meiteis, the Hindu community, became confined to the Imphal Valley, encompassing merely 10 per cent of the state’s territory, while tribal groups governed the reserved hilly expanses that constituted the remaining 90 per cent. Christian tribal groups encountered no constraints in settling within the valley and even established a prominent presence in government positions, facilitated by continuous financial aid from American Baptist Churches. These disparities, coupled with the influx of illicit funds, prompted certain Kukis to take up arms, organising militant factions with the dual objective of Hindu eradication and the pursuit of a distinct homeland.

Conclusion

The Manipur situation is intrinsically linked with national security. The Kuki community’s call for a separate administrative unit presents a difficult scenario with the potential to set a dangerous precedent, fuelling future demands for multiple states. The involvement of external influences, compounded by drug trafficking, exacerbates the complexity. Former Army Chief General MM Naravane has highlighted the plausible engagement of foreign entities in the Manipur unrest, particularly citing potential “Chinese aid to various insurgent groups”.

Thus, a meticulous and nationalist perspective is imperative in addressing the Manipur conundrum, as indulging in partisan politics risks exacerbating the violence. The historical legacy of colonialism and the post-independence political framework has already eroded the identities of northeastern states, fostering diversity at the expense of national unity and integration. Parliamentary deliberations should therefore encompass these crucial facets, essential not only for resolving the present Manipur issue but also for healing the wounds that have endured for centuries.

The writer is a professor of Political Science, IGNOU, New Delhi. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

