Why men should move out of social stigma to ask for mental health

As men have been expected to be stronger emotionally or physically in comparison to women whereas at least women are given a discount in showing their emotions or being vulnerable. Now in this society when we see if a man comes out with his mental health issue or emotional health issue, it seems or sounds like they are doing something which has not been done before. And the importance goes to their mental health More than what women have been going through for ages.

There was a time when the gender roles were very simple-men being the providers and protectors and women being the nurturers and nourishers. But the roles have changed from those times to now, but men somehow have not been able to find a place which feels safe to them in this era. Though the expectation now is men need to be more expressive, vulnerable, participative-but it has not been taught to them which makes it difficult for them to fulfil that expectation.

So now if one person comes out, talks about the weaknesses, vulnerabilities it becomes a bigger topic to talk about that definitely overshadows the pain and the challenges women have been going through for a long period of time. Having said that, as much as we need to encourage men to come out and be expressive of their emotions, we also need to make sure that women’s mental health or emotional stability is taken care of and not being neglected.

Also this social stigma makes it difficult for men to seek help on time which increases the suicidal rate in man in comparison to women. This definitely gets more attention than someone going through the chronic depression or anxiety on daily basis. Hence, men should take timely help to ensure their mental wellness.

The author is a Mental Health counselor and Founder, Enso Wellness. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.