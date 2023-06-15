Why India needs to redefine priorities towards fiscal prudence and shun ‘revdi culture’ of populist politics

The ‘Revdi Culture’ has been much in the news these days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken frequently about its dangers and the harm it is doing to responsible financial planning. It is true that fiscally rash policies driven by immediate electoral considerations need to be discouraged. Populist politics—a popular resort for all political parties—which promise the moon without the capacity to implement them, is a means of deceiving the poor and needy, and bribing them for votes. Once elections are won, how does it matter what the gulf is between promise and delivery? And, who cares if the treasury is bankrupted, so long as while in power, leaders and their parties can make money?

But there is another side to this important debate. What exactly is a ‘revdi’? What is the difference between legitimate welfarism, and revdis? Is one person’s affirmative action, another person’s ‘revdi’? Who defines the difference, that fine line between what must be done for the poorest, and what is expedient populism?

In a country like ours, these are vital questions. I say this because while we are proudly the fastest growing economy in the world, we are also perhaps the most economically unequal society. Objective statistics clearly demonstrate this. The top 5 per cent of Indians own over 60 per cent of the country’s wealth; the top 10 per cent own 77 per cent. The number of billionaires, Covid-19 notwithstanding, have grown from 102 in 2020 to 166 in 2022. On the other side of the spectrum, 670 million, already unacceptably poor, have seen only a 1 per cent increase in their wealth in the same period. According to estimates, India has the highest number of the abjectly poor in the world, numbering some 228 million. The number of ‘hungry Indians’—those who do not have enough to eat daily—was 190 million in 2018; in 2022, that number has swelled to 350 million. While foreign surveys are not the gospel truth, there must be more than a kernel of truth if in the Global Hunger Index for 2022, India is ranked at 107 out of 121 countries, the lowest among all South Asian nations barring Afghanistan; in 2021, we were at 101 out of 116 countries. Today, while the richest have become richer, the middle class, and those below it, are suffering from fewer jobs, shrinking incomes and high inflation. Their lives are precarious: surveys show that over 60 million alone are pushed into poverty due to unexpected health care costs.

This should not be interpreted as a diatribe against the rich. We need a vibrant corporate sector and should welcome the increasing number of billionaires and startups that become unicorns. Nor can we deny that the government has attempted to alleviate the conditions of the poor, especially during COVID-19, and its aftermath. That was done primarily through an upgraded JAM infrastructure—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobiles. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), 5 kgs of foodgrain was provided free of cost to people under the National Food Security Act covering—as per official figures—81.35 crores of our population. This scheme was to last till December 2022. However, now it has been extended to 2023.

Considering that the parliamentary elections are in the first half of 2024, is this an extension a ‘revdi’ or necessary welfarism? One thing is true: doles of this magnitude, costing lakhs of crores, cannot be a lasting solution. Ultimately, the huge number of people in the bottom pyramid must be provided avenues for getting jobs, earning more, including through enhanced agricultural productivity and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. In the absence of such long overdue structural changes, the endless continuation of free food distribution, appears to some to be a ‘revdi’ rather than a solution.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi himself seemed to feel that endlessly handing out doles is not productive. In February 2015, in a speech in Parliament, he categorised the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)—under which the rural poor would get guaranteed employment of Rs 200 a day—as a symbol of the policy failure of the previous UPA government. In other words, he rightly saw this not as a structural solution to the endemic poverty in India, but as an unproductive and short-lived panacea which, incidentally, also helped the UPA to win the 2009 elections.

But six years later, on February 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proudly said in Parliament that her government had incurred the highest expenditure ever on this very scheme. In fact, after the lockdown due to COVID-19, the number of people queueing up for MGNREGA, went up by 170 per cent. What was considered earlier as a revdi, had now become essential welfarism.

The fact of the matter is that in a highly unequal society, governments—whether at the Centre or in the states—will announce schemes which look like revdis to some, and welfarism to others. This is not a matter of altruism alone. Quite simply put, the poor far outnumber in numerical terms than the rich. In a democracy, to win elections you need their support. Therefore, the ‘revdi culture’ is expedient at one level, and essential at another. In this syndrome, all governments, both in power and in opposition, are complicit. One example alone will suffice: the cumulative losses in India of power distribution companies due to subsidies is 4.3 lakh crores, more than what the Union government spends annually on education, health and rural development combined.

Who will bring about the essential structural reforms to end this stupendous ‘revdi’? The ‘revdi culture’ will continue, in some garb or the other, so long as there are no foundational reforms to end the ugly reality that India is today one of the most economically unequal societies in the world.

The author is a former diplomat, an author and a politician. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

