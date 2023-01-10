Why historians should rise above politics

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while presiding over the Annual General Meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library Society, underlined the need for widening the scope of research on modern Indian history in order to create better awareness among people about India’s past. The Hindu nationalists have long accused the colonial and the Leftist historians of purveying a distorted version of India’s history to undermine the nation’s self-esteem.

However, in its last eight and half years in office, the Modi government took no recognisable step to rectify the alleged distortions. One HRD Minister even took pride in informing the audience that the government did not alter even a comma (or full stop) in the history syllabus.

Recently, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that students would be taught the “correct” version of history beginning from the Republic Day 2023 that coincides with Vasant Panchami. Though several committees/national focus groups/modules including National Steering Committee chaired by K Kasturirangan have been formed under National Curriculum Framework, the identity of actual authors of textbooks, including history textbooks, is not known. Still, when one has spent eight years waiting for Godot, one can surely bear with the suspense for another three weeks.

However, a more serrated battle is being fought over modern Indian history in the field of politics. It is difficult to understand why Jawaharlal Nehru and Veer Savarkar became victims of political mudslinging almost six decades after they passed away. What will India achieve today by proving Nehru was wrong or Savarkar was not a hero in the freedom struggle? It is scarcely remembered today that Nehru — in his Congress Presidential Address at Lahore on 29 December 1929 — identified that Independence was the goal of the national struggle. Until 1928, when his father Motilal Nehru was the President of the Congress, it was Dominion Status. Nehru, in a ‘coup’ against his father, and in collaboration with Subhas Chandra Bose, gave a dramatic turn to the Congress creed. His eminently readable speech on Purna Swaraj is a milestone in modern Indian history.

The difference between Nehru and Savarkar was not who stood for India’s Independence. Undoubtedly both stood for Independence, only their methods varied. Savarkar was a revolutionary. Civil disobedience, which involved courting arrest, and suffering imprisonment, was not his creed. It was part of his strategy to wriggle himself out of bondage, as rotting in a dungeon served no purpose. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to malign him by reading about a line from his “mercy petition” is at best cheap. Savarkar was inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, who used all the cunningness at his disposal, to escape from Aurangzeb’s prison. As Sir Jadunath Sarkar (1940) describes, Shivaji, while in Aurangzeb’s captivity, had written a few conciliatory petitions to the Mughal Emperor (House of Shivaji, P.143-144). Shivaji planned his historic escape from Agra, after his petitions failed to yield any result.

The Hindu nationalists exhibit a ‘guilt consciousnesses’ about modernity itself, though in the matters of enjoying fruits of modernity they were at par with any other Indian. Why this ‘guilt consciousness’ about modernity then? This is because many of the ideas and aids that helped shape modern India were imported rather than indigenous. To a dispassionate historian this should not be a problem at all. Transmission of ideas and inventions across the globe has been recorded since ancient times. The essential question is whether those borrowing helped more than retarded the progress of the nation. The medieval era was one of stagnation in India in terms of political, economic and intellectual thoughts. As historian Stanley Lane-Poole famously concluded that the history of the Mohammedan period in India was more of chronicle of kings and courts and conquests rather than of organic and national growth. There was no marked change in principles of governments that was expected from the diversity of rulers belonging to various races in medieval India (India Under Mohammedan Rule 712-1764, P.iv).

After the universities like Nalanda, Vikramshila, Jagaddal, Vallabhi, etc, were sacked and destroyed by the Muslim invaders there was no institution of higher learning in India until the British founded three universities at Calcutta, Madras and Bombay in the fateful year of 1857. The curriculum in pathshalas/Gurukuls apparently did not change after the eleventh century. Performances of drama, for which ancient India was famous, fell to disuse. Similarly, there was almost no ground breaking work in science, philosophy or law in medieval India. Navya Nyaya was the last outgrowth of Indic schools of philosophy, which flourished in Bengal in the 15th century.

Thereafter, Indic philosophy broke down coughing like a vintage car. In sharp contrast in Europe, Western philosophy marched forward by incorporating new findings of sciences, and triggering changes in political thought. Universities were created at Bologna, Paris, Padua, Oxford, Cambridge, and Uppsala, etc, that opened up new vistas. The absence of the printing press in India until the late eighteenth century, or more than three hundred years after its invention, is a poor commentary on the intellectual scenario of India. The availability of printing press to Indians by the early nineteenth century led to greatly advanced knowledge production. Newspapers, magazines, novels, general awareness books became available not in English, but also Indian languages.

As against the common myth that Lord TB Macaulay ‘imposed’ English on India, it were the Hindus themselves who founded institutions like Hindu College (later Presidency College) in Calcutta and, Elphinstone College in Mumbai for imparting modern Education (in English) before Macaulay stepped on Indian soil in 1835. In 1885, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, himself adept in Sanskrit, founded Fergusson College for modern education in Poona. William Wordsworth (1835-1917), grandson of namesake poet, was appointed as its first Principal.

Evidences prove that Hindus in the nineteenth century espoused English language and Western Education that the Muslims shunned for long. This gave Hindus the advantage over the Muslims in knowledge based professions like medicine, law, teaching, government jobs etc. In politics also Hindus, along with Zoroastrians (Parsis), stole the march over the Muslims. Today, Hindu nationalist try their best to hide this aspect.

Growth of new political institutions and concomitant evolution in political thinking are hallmarks of modern India. Unlike in medieval Europe, there was hardly any evolution in the matter of political thinking in medieval India. The closing years of medieval India in the mid-eighteenth century were marked by invasions of Ahmed Shah Abdali, like its early years in the mid-eleventh century had been by the invasions of Mahmud of Ghazni. They differed in degree but not in kind. The script of temple destruction, massacres, slave taking of women and plunder read eerily the same.

Modern Indian history is significant at a far deeper level than only the freedom struggle. The nineteenth and early twentieth centuries witnessed transformative changes in political institutions, judiciary, industry, education, literature, entertainment, hospitality, medical treatment, transportation, communication, urbanisation, and family structure. The introduction of devices like printing press, mechanical clock, printed Gregorian calendar, post & telegraph, railways, bicycles, telephones, kerosene, electricity, wearing glasses, type writers etc transformed the way common men led and imagined their lives. For the first time, education got linked with the market, affording one opportunity in life to excel by merit. People travelled from one part of the country to the other and back (by railways of course) within a matter of days or weeks without disturbing the normal flow of life. The very concept of “ambition”, for whose fulfillment of which medieval era offered little opportunity, became an important part of people’s lives.

The independence movement was an important aspect of modern Indian history. However, unlike in the case of the United States of America in the eighteenth century, Greece in the nineteenth, and Bangladesh in the late twentieth century, India’s freedom struggle was a process and not an event. It was marked more by engagement with British rule, almost down to the last, than estrangement that was episodic. The periods of estrangement like Khilafat-Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and Quit India Movement, etc, invariably ended with participating in elections to the councils. While the Congressmen boycotted the councils, the nation as a whole did not. The fear of leaving the legislature to independent and private individuals brought the Congress back to the ballot boxes whether it was in 1923, 1934, 1937 and 1946.

Before one dubs this as conciliatory politics, and tame surrender to the British, one must also see its sunny side. Participating in elections to the legislative councils — introduced by the British — strengthened the prospect of democracy in independent India. Indians were not deprived of political and electoral experience when independence arrived. The Constituent Assembly by adopting adult suffrage built upon that narrative. Try imagining the scenario if India had got her independence, by driving the British out somehow, without developing the representative institutions and democratic culture. How would this country with its immense diversity in terms of regions, languages, culture and religions have fared under a non-democratic form of government? Democracy is not a system that could be developed overnight. Many decolonized Asian and African nations who adopted democracy without proper institutional background or culture ended up in dictatorship.

Little light has been shed on the fact that the British were the first rulers in India to deliberately subordinate the military side of the government to the civilian side. As Akshoy Kumar Ghosal (1944) apprises that as early as 1765 Lord Clive wrote to Court of Directors of the East Indian Company in London: “The evil I mean to apprise you of, is the encroachment of the military upon the civil jurisdiction, and an attempt to be independent of their authority… I have been at some pains to inculcate a total subjection of the army to the Government, and I doubt not you will ever maintain that principle” (Civil Services in India Under the East India Company, P.20).

The formation of the British Empire in India doubtless involved a string of wars within and outside the natural boundaries of India like Anglo-Maratha Wars, Anglo-Sikh Wars, Anglo-Nepalese War, Anglo-Burmese War and Anglo-Afghan Wars. The British also maintained a large standing army, comprising mostly Indian recruits. This put an end to the series of invasions that India had been subject to from the days of Alexander to Ahmed Shah Abdali. However, the government that the British set up in India was a civilian government. It went by the statutory laws formulated by the British Parliament, the Imperial Council, and Central Legislative Council, etc, as the case might be. It was this civilian state that acted as the model for an independent India. Apart from an apolitical army, the British introduced the concept of apolitical civil service, which serves as the backbone of administration in this country with multi-party democracy.

The modern Indian history, therefore, should not be seen through the prism of bi-polarity between British and Indians. For the first time a large public sphere was created as evident from the emergence of notable political leaders, reformists, scientists, writers, journalists, intellectuals, painters, sportspersons, etc.

India’s freedom struggle created a legacy of patriotism that is necessary for survival of an independent nation. The Hindus, who had religiously given up voyages during the medieval ages, as the Indian Ocean came under Arab domination, resumed seafaring. Indians travelled abroad, and could realise the wisdom of Rig Vedic saying “Vishwa Ek Nidam” (the world is a nest). The modern Indian history, therefore, requires a more penetrating examination than done previously. The end of such research must be academic, not political.

The writer is an independent researcher and the author of the book ‘The Microphone Men: How Orators Created a Modern India’. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

