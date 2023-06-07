Why Germany must return Ariha and reform itself

Norway’s discomfiture over the Indian film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, based on Sagarika Chakravarty’s ordeal to get her children back from that country’s foster care system should have set off alarm bells in Germany. Particularly since System Crasher, a searing 2019 German film about an adolescent girl’s trauma stemming from a warped family life and a broken foster care system there demolishes any argument that baby Ariha Shah should be left to its tender mercies too.

The film director was spurred by the real story of a troubled 11-year-old ethnic German boy who had been shunted around 52 institutions and foster homes and was abused by his family too. In fact, she had been surprised that the boy went through such a physical and mental ordeal as he ticked none of the boxes associated with such stories: being female, coming from a migrant family and living in a big city like Berlin. In other words, he wasn’t an Ariha Shah.

It is incredible that though Norway and its unfair foster care system had to eat crow and return Sagarika Chakraborty’s children to India after sustained pressure from the Indian government and members of Parliament, Germany too almost exactly the same thing with the infant daughter of Dhara and Bhavesh Shah. That Germany is now facing the heat about Ariha from India and nearly 60 Indian MPs from across the political spectrum, is only to be expected.

The root of both cases is the continuing ignorance and condescension of European nations and their authorities—including official childcare services—when it comes to the cultural norms of other countries, especially religious and culinary customs and practices. Thus we have the outrageous situation of a Gujarati Hindu infant in the care of a 62-year-old white, non-vegetarian German; not that a green, blue, black or red one would have made the matter more acceptable.

No matter how much lip service they pay to multi-culturalism, Europeans do not really believe in it. They tolerate but do not understand the differences that come with this diversity. And child-rearing seems to be the issue that suffers the most from this ignorance. No one culture’s method of raising children is perfect and all can benefit from a genuine give-and-take of ideas. But the west tends to look askance at others’ practices, deeming them unmodern or inappropriate.

That is why at just seven months, Ariha was taken from her Gujarati parents and given to Germany’s Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) after the discovery of an “accidental injury” and has been in foster care ever since. The Shahs were accused of sexually abusing Ariha (due to a nameless antediluvian Indian practice perhaps?) though criminal charges were dropped indicating that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing. But the Shahs did not get Ariha back.

They are still battling to regain her custody, in a cruel replay of the Norway incident. India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has been raising this issue since last year and his ministry has been working the diplomatic channels but Germany has not responded. Presumably, like Norway, Germany’s foster care authorities are unwilling to let her go back to India or her parents. Meanwhile baby Ariha is becoming a little more German and less Indian with each passing day.

She has spent some of the most crucial months of her life in the care of someone who may be a nice person but does not know Ariha’s mother tongue or traditional food, not to mention the sanskars imparted to children. Did the Germans try to find an Indian family to foster her there? Would they place a white German child with ethnically Indian foster parents? What if India ordered a child of German nationality and ethnicity to be fostered by an Indian family here?

That third scenario would definitely have indignant Germans (including government officials and MPs) demanding the child be repatriated to Germany forthwith. India is also perfectly justified in urging Germany to send Ariha back immediately so that she can grow up amid family, learn her mother tongue and culture and eat her traditional food. As most ethnic Germans would want that for their children too, why is Germany dilly-dallying on Ariha’s return?

The two Indian families traumatised by intransigent and ignorant childcare authorities are not unskilled boat-people trying to game a prosperous welfare state system: they are educated people contributing to the economies of the countries they migrated to. And yet they got no respect or quarter from those countries’ authorities. Such instances only make the task of mutually beneficial assimilation difficult in Europe and other places that have an influx of immigrants.

On the day Ariha was taken away, her parents were made to sign a document in German by the Jugendamt. The Germans had brought along a translator who spoke only Urdu, not Gujarati. The Gujarati-speaking Shahs did not understand Urdu and their Hindi was not good enough for them to figure out complicated legalese anyway. Maybe the authorities there thought all Indians speak Indian, just like Germans speak German. This ignorance is unpardonable.

Given the number of cases coming to light nowadays, a drastic reappraisal of European foster care systems is warranted. That too by an independent panel comprising experts from all ethnicities to obviate bias. Data on the number of children from immigrant families placed in foster care by European countries (including ages and reasons) may be especially revealing. Even more importantly, a relook at those who manage the system and placements is needed.

A system can be only as good as the people who manage it. The ones running the foster care systems in Europe are often private service providers who get paid by the government per child handed over to them and are either dangerously blind or terminally racist. Placing children—most of them very young and from migrant backgrounds—with families dissimilar to them in every way can never be beneficial. Yet European governments have let this continue.

It is reminiscent of white Christian missionaries of yore in India who would pluck children and adults from remote areas and take them off to institutions that would “educate them” in “proper” social conduct, and religion too. As a result, countless Indian communities lost touch with their language, food habits, social customs and religious practices. Though European countries may hotly deny it now, the intentions and outcomes of their foster care hijackings are the same.

Ariha will get justice as Germany cannot offer any credible argument to keep her away from her parents and culture. But the real challenge will be to reform the western nations’ mindsets and institutions so that they can no longer prey upon the young children of immigrant families to feed their foster care system. India needs to be a different type of System Crasher—one that will put an end to this long Western mission to “civilise” those who don’t conform to their ideas.

The author is a freelance writer. Views expressed are personal.​

