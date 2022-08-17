Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan failed miserably at the box office.

The double disaster during the extended Independence Day weekend has sent shockwaves through the industry. The filmmakers are shrieking bricks. If this can happen to an Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha and an Akshay Kumar film Raksha Bandhan, they shudder to think what fate awaits their film.

Trade guru and film critic Taran Adarsh feels there were several factors contributing to the dual debacle. “There are various reasons for the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. First and foremost, the content was extremely weak. Also, the clash, to an extent, affected the business of both films. Thirdly, the boycott call made a dent in the business of Laal Singh Chaddha specifically.”

Taran feels Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has become a benchmark for post-pandemic success. “Despite starring top names, both films could not reap the benefit of a long weekend that was packed with holidays. In fact, the business was down on the Independence Day holiday, which says it all. Ironically, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan couldn't topple the opening day record held by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [Rs 14.11 cr], which was released on a non-holiday.That's not all. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan weren't able to surpass the opening weekend business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [Rs 55.96 cr; non-holiday; 3-day weekend] either, despite enjoying a five-day extended weekend, with three major holidays: Raksha Bandhan, Sunday, Independence Day.”

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar feels the film industry needs to get back to genuine filmmaking. “Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan were non-starters at the box office despite being toplined by big stars, backed by huge promotions and were holiday releases. The audiences were simply not interested. Though the buzz within the fraternity was quite good, within the ticket-buying audiences the interest level was very negligible. This non-start created a huge dent and both the films were simply not able to recover from the initial setback despite the long weekend holidays. In the South films in the South did fantastic and in fact, capitalised stronger. Be it the trailer or the weatherworn film, the pandemic, or poor reviews, the audiences simply ignored both these films which is truly heartbreaking. The Time for correction is now. Filmmakers have no choice but to change. Change or perish. Project-making has to stop and story-telling has to be at the forefront.”

Trade expert Atul Mohan feels the long weekend actually worked against both films. “I think the long weekend comes with advantages and disadvantages. The public preference this weekend was a quick short holiday with family. You don't get five days together like this in a calendar year. The ticket pricing and food-beverage charges are also worrisome. The audience have their choices clear it seems now. If they find the film worth their hard-earned money they only they will step in cinemas.”

Atul feels the adverse reviews also added to the two films’ woes. “ The reviews were also mixed for these two. Two big films, two big stars, one big weekend but still a disappointing weekend. This is beyond shocking for the trade. Both the films are well-made, good music, good performances and aggressively marketed. If we presume that Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t work because it was lengthy at nearly three hours. then RB was just little under two hours. If we say Laal Singh Chaddha was a remake, hence it didn't work then Raksha Bandhan was original though this type of family film worked in 80s and 90s. If one says both the films got affected due to boycott trends I disagree with that. OTT also can't be blamed as both the films made it clear that they won't be available on any streaming platform for a minimum 3-4 months. So why didn’t they work?”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

