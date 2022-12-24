Why Congress should worry about AAP's next target states

The inaugural national council meeting for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was held on Sunday by national convener Arvind Kejriwal as the organisation prepared to be recognised as a national party.

Arvind Kejriwal outlined the plan for organisational growth and the areas to prioritise when moving to the next state during this discussion. The most politically significant choice, however, is that Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s next target states. This selection demonstrates that Kejriwal is seriously considering states where Congress also sees potential.

Significantly, the sources have confirmed that the key target of the party is to establish AAP as the party which can become the national alternative to the BJP. However, the senior leadership of the party believes that to do this AAP will have to target the states where the fight is between the BJP and the Congress.

A senior AAP leader said, “Congress has no importance anymore. We cannot dream to fight against BJP by not fighting in these states. People are realising that not Congress but AAP is the only alternative to the BJP.”

Blueprint of expansion

Assembly elections in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will be contested by the AAP with its full strength, according to AAP sources. In states such as Chattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana, the party will first focus on local and municipal elections before determining its strategy.

According to Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the BJP-ruled states of Karnataka, Haryana, and Maharashtra, there is either anti-incumbency, infighting, or the party lacks majority support (Haryana). The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Sandeep Pathak as Sangathan Mantri, or organisational general secretary, in order to determine the state-by-state strategy. His primary responsibility would be to meet with the local leadership of these states and assess the party’s prospects.

Several factors, including grassroots organisation, anti-BJP sentiment on the ground, a credible local face, and the potential for implementing the Kejriwal model of governance, will influence the ultimate decision to run in the assembly elections.

Likewise, Aam Aadmi Party leaders are evaluating the situation of the Congress Party in these states. In the case of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, for instance, the party will investigate the increasing infighting within Congress. In the states ruled by Congress, the AAP hopes to replicate its success in Punjab, which means that if the Congress high command appoints an unpopular candidate, the AAP will exploit the discontent among Congress factions.

Strategic challenge to Congress

Regardless of what the Aam Aadmi Party says publicly, Arvind Kejriwal is directly challenging the strategic position of Congress. Undoubtedly, the Congress Party is in decline, but the recent election in Himachal demonstrates that it would be incorrect to assume that the party is no longer competitive. In Gujarat, despite a lacklustre political campaign and strategy, the Congress has not lost support to the BJP, but rather to the AAP.

The current strategic position of the Congress party is to retain states such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while improving their performance in states such as Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Here, the Aam Aadmi Party directly challenges Congress.

Based on the results of the election in Gujarat, it is evident that the Aam Aadmi Party will not affect the vote share of the BJP, but will destroy the Congress on the ground. In Madhya Pradesh, the difference between the Congress and the BJP in the most recent assembly election was only 1%. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress received approximately 40% of the vote; if the Aam Aadmi Party enters the scene and receives a single-digit vote share, it will still be detrimental to the Congress.

Ideological challenge to Congress

Additionally, the AAP poses an ideological challenge to Congress. Before the emergence of AAP in national politics, the dominant political ideologies were the BJP’s nationalism, Hindutva, and development, and the Congress’ liberal and secular ideology.

Congress did not face an ideological challenge nationally from the other regional political parties, such as the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, or the TMC, because these parties are predominantly secular but caste or regionalism centric.

Congress has ideological differences with parties such as Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal, but these parties have never posed a national political threat to anyone. Today, the congress faces an ideological challenge due to Kejriwal’s promotion of majoritarian populism. Having abandoned his centrist stance, Kejriwal is now more inclined to demonstrate his Hindu credentials. While his Hindu credentials are not doing much to combat the institutional legacy of the BJP, it is challenging Rahul Gandhi’s evolving ideological position.

Politically, the Congress has never been as far to the left of the centre as it is now, as a result of Rahul Gandhi’s ascent. The party is now more inclined toward left-liberal ideology.

Herein lies the challenge, as AAP Kejriwal offers a middle ground between the Hindutva of the BJP and the secular liberalism of the AAP. This is why Congress voters are not shifting significantly to the BJP, but rather to the AAP.

And, if Congress continues to appear “cool” by demonstrating its leanings to the left, the party could face a devastating ideological challenge. In the past, many regional political parties, such as those in Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and others, have snatched Congress votes. However, the difficulty is now national as well.

AAP’s expansion vs Congress’ retention

The Aam Aadmi Party and its future will hurt the Congress party, as Kejriwal is attempting to expand his party’s footprint into numerous additional states. Kejriwal is well aware that it will be impossible for him to defeat the BJP in any possible battle. This is why he is selecting states governed by Congress or where Congress is the principal opposition. Here, Arvind Kejriwal’s primary objective is to become the alternative party to Congress.

The primary issue facing Congress is the party’s efforts to maintain its presence in the states. In recent years, Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has been a dismal failure, and the party is unable to expand its base in states where it has become a negligible force. When a political party’s primary objective is to retain its existing voter base, any disruption that makes the electoral contest triangular can wreak havoc.

What does this ultimately indicate about Arvind Kejriwal’s approach to politics?

The party that began its existence with a lofty intention to combat corruption by preaching transparency is currently entirely silent on these concerns. Kejriwal’s only remaining political principles are populism and majoritarianism governed by irrationality.

The main objective of the AAP is expansion through the annihilation of other political groups, primarily Congress and other opposition parties. And this objective is demonstrated by AAP’s newly set expansion strategy.

The rise of AAP would result in the disintegration of Congress, which is currently one of the greatest challenges facing the grand old party.

The author is a Columnist and Doctoral Research Scholar In Media & Politics. He tweets @sayantan_gh. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

