Why Bollywood and South Indian stars will collaborate more often

One glance at the marketplace for Indian cinema leads to a revelation in no time. Much has changed too fast, a reality Bollywood is struggling to comprehend. Hindi film stars are more visible than their counterparts from other industries on national mainstream media, but few have managed to shine with their onscreen offerings in 2022. The biggest among South Indian films, on the other hand, have been hugely successful in the Hindi belt.

Heading the list of significant successes is Prashanth Neel’s Kannada period action drama, KGF: Chapter 2, in which Yash as Rocky, the larger-than-life protagonist, cast a spell on the viewer to emerge as a new national superstar. KGF: Chapter 2 roared at the Hindi box-office and finished as the highest grossing Indian film of the year, closely followed by SS Rajamouli’s Telugu epic drama RRR.

New stars in a new era

Bollywood’s frequent inability to succeed is a temporary phase. At the same time, the Southern challenge will not end even after Bollywood regains its ability to deliver as many hits as earlier. In this changed environment, Prabhas’s national superstardom is the outcome of his performance in SS Rajamouli’s two Baahubali films in Telugu and Tamil. His following films, Sujeeth’s action film in Hindi and Telugu Saaho, and KK Radha Krishna Kumar’s period romantic drama in Hindi and Telugu Radhe Shyam, did not have much to write home about. However, Rajamouli’s epic dramas have made him what he is: a national superstar with a social media following matched by few.

Yash, Rishab Shetty who wrote, helmed and acted in the Kannada action mythological blockbuster Kantara, and NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, who co-headlined the star cast of RRR, became widely recognised faces of popular Indian cinema in 2022. Among them, Ram Charan is busy with RC15, the working title of S Shankar’s Telugu political thriller also starring Kiara Advani, while NTR Jr. has two untitled films on the floors.

Prabhas has three releases in the pipeline: Prashanth Neel’s Telugu action thriller Salaar, Om Raut’s Telugu and Hindi mythological drama Adipurush, and Nag Ashwin’s Telugu and Hindi sci-fi action film Project K.

Unusual casting decisions

Some casting decisions for Adipurush and Project K have contributed to the curiosity around these films. Adipurush has Saif Ali Khan, whose character of the primary antagonist Lankesh based on Lord Ravana with a bearded look shown in the trailer has been criticised. Project K has Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Casting decisions such as these symbolise a certainty of the future in which the number of big-ticket releases featuring a mix of Bollywood and South Indian stars will increase.

Many South Indian stars have acted in Hindi films and vice-versa. The frequency of teaming up of Bollywood and South Indian stars in big-ticket releases is bound to increase as the boundary separating a Hindi ‘national’ star from a ‘regional’ star gradually disappears.

The Internet factor

Vijay Sethupati’s performance as Vedha in Pushkar-Gayathri’s Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha was showered with applause by non-Tamil viewers on social media before the release of the film’s Hindi version of the same name. Most of them had watched the original Tamil film on YouTube after paying a modest rental fee. Hrithik Roshan’s unhinged version of Vedha in the Hindi remake, also helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, failed to create an impact because of feedback and comparisons on social media, resulting in a disappointing box-office failure.

Sethupati, whose roles include his National Award-winning performance as the transgender woman in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Tamil drama Super Deluxe, is scheduled to appear in three Hindi films. They are Santosh Sivan’s thriller Mumbaikar which also features Vikrant Massey, Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Merry Christmas which has Katrina Kaif and the Atlee-helmed action thriller Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in which the actor has a negative role. Jawan also has Nayanthara, a big name down South, in a significant role.

Non-Tamil Sethupati fans will contribute to Jawan’s theatrical attendance dominated by SRK fans in the first weekend – and later, if viewers in the initial days like what they see and spread the word through the Internet.

Finally about content

The modern-day viewer wants novelty, variety and quality. Fans express disappointment with tweets and memes even if a film has their favourite star. Sethupati in a negative role opposite SRK is the attention-grabbing first step for a good start. Of course, only the film’s content can ensure theatrical longevity – for faces alone cannot attract viewers to the ticket counters after the first weekend ends.

The author, a journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are ‘MSD: The Man, The Leader’, the bestselling biography of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, and the ‘Hall of Fame’ series of film star biographies. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.