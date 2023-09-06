Why Bharat needs to be placed before its exonym, India

Peking exists only on restaurant menus, in conjunction with the word ‘duck’. Because China has firmly insisted for decades that its capital, erroneously pronounced by ignorant foreigners as Peking, is actually Beijing. Similarly, Canton has transitioned to Guangzhou everywhere except menus, though not many know that the Anglicised name arose from a mix-up by Westerners of the name of the province (Guangdong) with the name of the city!

The post-colonial world has gradually complied with the return to Chinese names in the past 65 years. But China has stopped short of insisting on its endonym Zhōngguó for the country’s name. Maybe because even China fears what foreign tongues, no matter how eager, will actually make of Zhōngguó given the level of proficiency in such matters. Bharat, however, rolls off tongues as easily as India so, ideally. there should be no qualms on that count. But there are.

Exonyms are what countries or places are called by others; endonyms are what the natives call those places — and themselves. Sounds simple enough and fairness dictates that people should be called by what they call themselves. Except that when ancient foreign travellers wrote chronicles (now deemed ‘history’) they were unsure of the names they heard, and their alphabets could not capture correct pronunciations. And their misheard versions became current.

European ears and alphabets were no exceptions. Thus, carrying on their old habits, relatively recent foreigners in India decided that Thootukudi is Tuticorin, that the Toda ‘othakal-mund’ is Ootacamund, and so on. For many generations, Indians have been happy to use these and other ‘easier’ westernised constructs too, presumably because they sound more sophisticated. Some Indians today also profess trouble pronouncing local names, as foreigners did earlier.

Burma and Ceylon bravely decided to switch to their endonyms Myanmar and Sri Lanka no matter what foreign tongues made of them. But many countries have wearily accepted that exonyms will prevail, at least among outsiders and visitors, although they have not forgotten or denied their ancient and traditional endonyms. Germany will always be Deutschland for its natives, Japan is Nihon or Nippon, Hungary is Magyarország. But is India accepted as Bharat by us?

Not yet. But the outrage over a “decision” to “change” India to Bharat stems from ignorance of endonyms, exonyms and subcontinental history. Not only are Bharat and India mentioned in the Constitution, indicating their equal status, but many of the most indignant also seem to be unaware that both names are already there in all official documents. The Government of India written in English, for instance, has always been accompanied by Bharat Sarkar in Devanagari.

Bharat in Devanagari already partners India on official documents and need not be “changed”. Our currency notes already have ‘Bharatiya Reserve Bank’ as well as ‘Reserve Bank of India’. On passports, ‘Republic of India’ is accompanied by ‘Bharatiya Ganatantra’, missions abroad also have ‘Bharatiya Dootawas’ in Hindi alongside ‘Embassy of India’. All that’s needed is a mental changeover that puts Bharat first and then India. But that needs a close relook at history.

For far too long books on ancient history have been written by Europeans, who based their versions on the accounts of Europeans travellers (and other peripatetic foreigners) whose notions of the lands they chronicled were far from accurate. When those travellers heard unfamiliar names and tried to write them down, they were often ludicrously off-target but as the people whose places they misnamed were unaware of their inaccuracies, these were never corrected.

So, for centuries wrong exonyms became the norm, more so when trading ties graduated to foreign control. In Egypt, for example, the oldest endonym is hardly known: Kemet or the land of the black soil in the now-extinct language of that ancient civilisation. Egypt was a portmanteau exonym created by the Greeks and adopted by the Romans that began by mispronouncing the name of a prominent god, Ptah. And even Misr was coined by the ancient Akkadians!

That is no reason for such exonym inaccuracies to prevail, much less be declared better representations of nations’ names than ancient endonyms. Indians have been exceedingly generous towards the shortcomings of those incorrect tags. Many, for example, still use ‘Ganges’ although Ganga is the right word and as easy to enunciate. Why? Habit. Laziness. Maybe even a tacit belief that whatever the Westerners decreed still sounded more sophisticated.

The debates in the Constituent Assembly on the inclusion of Bharat shed a powerful light on how much it was revered by that august gathering. Bharat was finally included via an amendment moved by BR Ambedkar himself. Sadly, few Indians have ever gone through those impassioned interventions, otherwise they would have known the ancient roots of the word Bharat. No wonder the highest national honour was also named Bharat Ratna not Jewel of India.

Few also know that India is derived from the exonym given by the Greeks and that the Avesta recorded the land of Sapta Sindhu as ‘Hapta Hindu’ because of the limitations of the Old Iranian alphabet. The word Hindustan was also derived from that initial mistake, carried over from Old Iranian to Middle Persian as “Hindugan” by the Sasanian ruler Shapur I in an inscription dated 262 CE on the so-called Ka’ba-e-Zartosht (Cube of Zorosaster), itself an exonym!

Not many know why Iran is no longer called Persia either. A rather recent king, Reza Shah of the Pahlavi dynasty, decreed in 1935 that Iran shall be the name of his kingdom. During World War II, there was a brief return to “Persia”. His son, Mohammed Reza, the last “Shah”, declared in 1959 that both Persia and Iran will be used. Not surprisingly then, some think Persia was the ancient endonym and that Iran is more recent, whether exonym or endonym.

The oldest endonym was Airyanam (land of the Aryas!) used in the Zoroastrian holy book Avesta and mentioned in the Behistun inscription of the Achaemenid ruler Darius the Great. Another name was Iranshahr. Persia was what the ancient Greeks called it, later the Romans, and finally the Arabs. Thus, both Persia and Iran are old names, but one is an exonym and the other an endonym. Both are still in use interchangeably in that country and still debated.

That should come as no surprise to Indians, or Bharatiyas. For quite a while now, India and Bharat have been used in certain circles to describe the divide between modern and the backward, with the foreign exonym naturally prevailing over the indigenous endonym when it comes to positive imagery. Being Indian is supposedly more modern, ‘secular’, even cosmopolitan. Why ‘desi’ Bharat got a negative connotation is not very hard to understand.

The question is, for the sake of convenience will India cling on to its inaccurate old Iranian-Greek exonym like China has to its exonym variously ascribed to ancient Sanskrit, Persian and Greek derivatives? Or will Bharatiyas embrace their indigenous legacy with pride? That Bharat is everything that India is — and much more — needs to be asserted, dispelling the negative nuances that were created, accepted and even propagated by colonised minds.

The author is a freelance writer. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.